Trudeau gov’t research finds many Canadians reject the Liberal ‘climate’ plan

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Research from the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows that many Canadians are not on board with his government’s “climate change” agenda.

The research was revealed in a Trudeau Privacy Council Office report titled, “Trust In Government As An Institution: Research On Covid-19 And Climate Change,” and was obtained via an Access To Information request, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Few Canadians strongly agreed, and only a small minority somewhat agreed, that the federal government demonstrated competence, fairness, openness and care when it comes to climate change,” reads the report, with Blacklock’s specifying that only “five percent strongly agreed” that the “federal government is competent enough to deal with climate change.”

“Many respondents indicated they had little trust in government or only somewhat trusted government to do what is right,” added the researchers.

The findings were gleaned from surveys sent to about 2,000 people nationwide between December 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

The report noted that without “trust in core facts among citizens,” democratic governments are “inherently challenged when attempting to base policies or encourage action appealing to objective scientific claims.”

The report asserted that most Canadians have been “drastically underestimating the influence of human activity” when it comes to “climate change despite scientific consensus to the contrary.”

“Many Canadians believe in a mix of human and natural factors as being primarily responsible,” it observed.

Despite mainstream media and many government officials claiming the science is “settled” on “climate change,” a June 2017 peer-reviewed study by two scientists and a veteran statistician confirmed that most of the recent global warming data have been “fabricated by climate scientists to make it look more frightening.”

Indeed, about 32 percent of Canadians flat out disagreed that “human activity like burning fossil fuels” was the reason for “warming.”

About 32 percent thought mostly “all” warming is caused by “human activity,” with the rest thinking human activity was a factor in some warming.

Notably, more than half of Canadians, 53 percent, were critical of federal climate change programs, and did not agree with the statement, “The federal government is competent enough to deal with climate change.”

The survey showed that only six percent of Canadians have “complete trust” in the government, with 34 percent saying they “somewhat trusted” them and 25 percent saying they “completely distrusted” them.

The researchers found that when it comes to influencing how one thinks about “climate change,” 71 percent trust family or friends rather than climate activist groups.

Some Western provinces to fight tooth and nail against Trudeau’s radical ‘climate’ programs

No less than three western Canadian premiers, from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have blasted the suggestion that the federal government could take control of a province’s natural resources via radical climate legislation, calling the idea “dangerous” for national unity.

Despite this, just last week the Trudeau government went ahead with the tabling of its “Sustainable Jobs Act” – a piece of legislation that is part of the government’s “Just Transition” climate plan of achieving net-zero carbon emissions over the two decades.

A mid-January article from Blacklock’s revealed that the Trudeau Liberals’ “Just Transition” plan, which is designed to coerce workers in the oil and gas sector to transition into “green” jobs, could impact and threaten the employment of 2.7 million Canadians.

Even the Bank of Canada admitted earlier this year that Trudeau’s federal climate programs are indeed worsening the burden of inflation for the average citizen.

Since becoming prime minister in 2015, Trudeau has consistently pushed controversial climate-related policies, including the ever-increasingly “carbon tax” placed on gas and diesel.

The raising of fuel-related taxes has come in conjunction with the Trudeau government’s decision to join a variety of global initiatives, including the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” which involves phasing out or reducing the use of coal-fired power plants, nitrogen-rich fertilizers, and natural gas.

