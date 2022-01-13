Trudeau gov’t reverses vaccine mandate for Canadian truckers crossing the border

The federal government announced late Wednesday evening that it is halting the mandate for Canadian truckers crossing the border just three days prior to when the policy was set to take effect.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has backtracked on its policy that would have required all Canadian truckers crossing the border to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19.

The federal government announced late Wednesday evening that it is halting the mandate for Canadian truckers crossing the border just three days prior to when the policy was set to take effect. While many are both shocked and pleased with the last-minute reversal, it has yet to be confirmed if this decision will be permanent and the mandate will still be going into effect for American truck drivers.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, very limited details were offered about the reversal of the policy, with Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson Rebecca Purdy simply stating that the requirement was no longer slated to come into force by its original start-date of January 15.

Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) president Stephen Laskowski expressed shock that the policy had been reversed, telling the CBC that he was told just earlier that day that the policy was still going into effect. In fact, Laskowski explained to the CBC that they were so certain the mandate was going to remain that many of his members had already made arrangements to ensure their unvaccinated truckers were not going to be dispatched on routes the government would bar them from completing.

Despite the surprising nature of the abrupt end to the policy, which was initially announced in mid-November 2021, the government made no mention of what prompted the change, or if the change was going to be indefinite.

When the policy was initially announced, many trucking groups and agencies decried the move, saying that it would only worsen the already existing supply chain crisis spurred by the COVID crisis.

“The government of Canada’s decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for domestic federally regulated workers in the trucking industry — including many truck drivers who have been delivering products to Canadians throughout the pandemic — would put an even bigger strain on an already beleaguered supply chain,” wrote the CTA last year when the mandate was brought forward, while also estimating that more than 20,000 Canadian drivers would decide to leave the Canada-U.S. trucking market if the Canadian government follows through with its planned cross-border vaccination policy.

Of particular concern was the timing of the policy for mid-January, as Canada is particularly dependent on cross-border truckers for essential goods such as food during the nation’s cold and agriculturally-limited winters.

Despite the governments’ insistence on persecuting the unvaccinated, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Further proving the unscientific nature of vaccine mandates and passports, official data from the province of Ontario shows that as of January 7, there were 1,327 fully vaccinated cases in hospitals, compared to just 441 unvaccinated cases. Similarly damning numbers have been recorded in every Canadian province within the last few weeks.

Despite this, Trudeau and other federal and provincial Canadian politicians continue to malign and scapegoat the unvaccinated as responsible for the pandemic, with Quebec going as far as announcing a tax specifically targeted at those who wish to remain free of the abortion-tainted experimental shots.

Under Trudeau, the government has even gone after those who have chosen to remain vaccine-free with unconstitutional policies such as banning Canadians over the age of 12 without the jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train. The travel ban for the unvaccinated has been in effect since December 1, despite flagrantly violating each Canadian’s freedom of movement under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

