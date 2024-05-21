Trudeau government blew $2.9 million in taxpayer funds on UN COP28 summit

The COP28 summit expenditures included $1.3 million for a 'Canada Pavilion' featuring a rapper who is the son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government spent nearly $3 million in taxpayer funds to participate in the United Nations’ COP28 summit, which included paying the son of a Liberal MP to perform a song on “climate disinformation.”

According to figures released May 6, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government spent nearly $3 million on Canada’s participation in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) summit in Dubai, including $1.3 million for a “Canada Pavilion” featuring a Canadian rapper.

“Climate disinformation, get that immunization, the vaccine for bad meme infiltration,” said Canadian rapper Baba Brinkman in his opening verse.

The Trudeau government funded a COP28 pavilion that featured a “climate disinformation” rap. The rapper, Baba Brinkman, is the son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray. pic.twitter.com/JQR2KAluyu — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 16, 2024

“Climate misinformation, it leads to polarization, which leads to radical conspiracy ideation,” he continued.

Notably, Brinkman is the son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray.

While the trip was initially estimated to cost $1.4 million, the total cost of the summit, which was held from November 20 to December 12 last year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, came to $2,954,188. However, the records note that some added expenses “have yet to be processed.”

The costs include $825,466 for transportation, $472,570 for accommodations, and $295,455 for meals and incidentals.

In addition to the cost of the “Canadian Pavilion,” Canadians paid for 193 delegates to stay in Dubai for the summit.

While most were put up at hotels costing between $150 to $400 per night, some attendees stayed at the Pullman Dubai Jumeriah Lakes Towers, a “five-star hotel offering upscale accommodations” with rooms costing $816 per night.

The COP28 summit gathered leaders from across the world to establish regulations to restrict oil, gas and methane emissions in an attempt to curb “climate change.”

Ironically, in his performance at the $1.3 million event, Brinkman tells his audience, “Let the message get exposed, let the human mind follow the evidence wherever it goes.”

Brinkman’s message, while meant to support the climate change agenda, does have an element of truth: follow the truth and don’t be afraid of where it takes you.

Indeed, pursuit for the truth surrounding climate change is important for Canadians, especially as wildfire season begins and Liberals attempt to use the fires as means to push their radical agendas.

Trudeau and his government funded media appear intent on blaming Canada’s wildfires on “climate change” regardless of the facts, similar to their tactics in spring 2023 when Canada faced one of its worst fire seasons.

“Rise in extreme wildfires linked directly to emissions from oil companies in new study,” Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), which gets 70 percent of its operating budget via tax dollars from the federal government, claimed at the time.

However, similar to now, Trudeau’s claims were unfounded and contradicted both research and wildfire data.

Trudeau’s determination to push the claim that the fires are unprecedentedly dangerous and caused by “climate change” appears by critics to be nothing but an attempt to pass further regulations on natural resources.

The Trudeau government has continued to insist on so-called net zero carbon policies, seeking a complete elimination of the fossil fuel industry in the future.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization with which Trudeau and some in his cabinet are involved.

While Trudeau’s plan has been pushed under the guise of “sustainability,” his intention to decrease nitrous oxide emissions by limiting the use of fertilizer has been criticized by farmers. They say this will reduce profits and could even lead to food shortages.

