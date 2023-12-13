Trudeau gov’t spent $323 million on COVID jab factory that never produced a single dose

The contract with Medicago Inc. cost Canadians twice as much as what was originally claimed and failed to deliver a single dose of the COVID vaccine.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government paid twice what was originally claimed for a vaccine factory which never produced anything while executives refused to disclose the details.

According to a December 12 article by Blacklock’s Reporter, Quebec-based Medicago Inc. charged Canadians $323 million to build a COVID jab factory which failed to materialize.

“I am not able to disclose further details,” Toshifumi Tada, CEO of Medicago testified on December 11 before the Commons health committee. “I want to be clear we have two agreements with the Canadian government.”

“We acted in good faith to fulfil both agreements where possible,” he added.

Under the contracts, Medicago received $150 million under an Advance Purchase Agreement for COVID-19 vaccines. However, Tada later testified that the company “didn’t deliver anything.”

Additionally, Medicago was paid about $173 million for research subsidies under the Department of Industry’s Strategic Innovation Fund. Notably, the factory is based in the Québec City riding of then-Liberal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Medicago’s failed contract called for 76 million doses of its own COVID jab to be made. However, not one was ever delivered. Medicago is a subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

“I can’t comment on the details but the agreement was up to $200 million,” Tada said.

Tada’s refusal to provide further details was met with anger by Conservatives, who pushed for transparency and clarity for Canadians.

“You won’t tell this committee of Parliament how much money the Government of Canada actually in the end transferred to you?” asked Conservative MP Rick Perkins.

“I have a confidentiality obligation,” Tada responded.

“When we talk about taxpayer money we need clarity and we need transparency,” Conservative MP Gérard Deltell pressed.

Earlier this month, Canada’s Public Works department admitted that it took a massive gamble with taxpayer money that resulted in a loss of $150 million of taxpayer funds when its plan to build a COVID jab factory failed to materialize.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on how the House of Commons health committee has been demanding answers into how more than $300 million of taxpayer money was lost on failed COVID jab ventures with pharmaceutical companies.

It was also recently revealed that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) lost $150 million on an unfulfilled COVID jab contract with an undisclosed entity in 2022.

The latest scandal also comes amid the ongoing investigation into the ArriveCAN app which was mandated by the Trudeau government in 2020. All travelers entering Canada had to use the ArriveCAN app to submit their travel and contact information, as well as any COVID vaccination details, before crossing the border or boarding a flight

The app has since become a controversial topic in Canadian politics, as numerous reports have surfaced revealing that the Trudeau government suppressed information regarding the program.

In October, the Trudeau government was exposed for hiding a Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation into the app from auditors. An investigation of the ArriveCAN app began last November after the House of Commons voted 173-149 for a full audit of the controversial app.

Similarly, in November, Doan was threatened with contempt for refusing to give clear answers to questions from MPs regarding his involvement with the much-maligned app

The program, described by a Canadian border agent as “tyranny,” cost taxpayers $54 million, which MPs pointed out was a suspiciously high expense.

Top constitutional lawyers have said ArriveCAN violates an individual’s constitutional rights, adding that people’s civil liberties on paper have been rendered “meaningless effectively in the real world” because of COVID.

Despite the numerous scandals, in September, Health Canada seemed to double-down on the COVID injections when it approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster ended up with myocardial damage.

LifeSiteNews recently reported on how the details of the Canadian federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots was recently disclosed after been hidden for over three years.

Additionally, newly released government data reveals that 96.6 percent of Canadians are ignoring the Trudeau government’s recent COVID vaccine push.

A newly released Statistic Canada report shows that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

Share











