Trudeau gov’t still receiving COVID shots while throwing away $1.5 billion worth of expired jabs

Canada has contracted for delivery up to 90.8 million COVID vaccines by this December despite decreased demand from Canadians for the experimental shots.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Canada is still under contract to purchase shipments of the experimental COVID vaccines while at the same time throwing away $1.5 billion dollars worth of expired shots.

According to information obtained April 8 by Blacklock’s Reporter, Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland revealed that Canada is still being forced under contract to purchase new vaccines even as the Department of Health has thrown away $1.59 billion worth of expired shots.

“As additional vaccines were authorized for use in Canada, manufacturers increased production capacity and demand from Canadians decreased,” Holland explained in a December 6 briefing note.

“Overall wastage increased,” he wrote. “Additionally, as new formulations have been authorized for use to address variants of concern, wastage of older formulations has increased.”

According to the briefing note, contracts with vaccine companies have compelled Canada’s Public Health Agency to continue to purchase the unwanted vaccines. The suppliers included Pfizer Canada, Novovax Incorporated and Moderna Inc.

“The Public Health Agency does not intend to procure additional COVID-19 vaccines once firm contractual deliveries under existing Advance Purchase Agreements are completed at the end of the calendar year 2024 for messenger RiboNucleic Acid vaccines and in 2024 for non-mRNA vaccines,” said the note.

While the note did not disclose how many more vaccines Canada is still on the hook for, a 2023 report from the Department of Public Works revealed it had contracted for delivery of up to 90.8 million doses by December 31, 2024.

Since November 24, 2023, a total 52.9 million doses have been thrown away. The wastage cost Canadians $1.59 billion according to the Auditor General’s estimate that the shots cost about $30 per dose.

The Liberal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, previously explained that they ordered vaccine deliveries for years into the future because they expected Canadians to continue to take booster shots of the experimental vaccine.

“‘Up to date’ is the right way to think about vaccination now,” then-Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters June 30, 2022. “‘Fully vaccinated’ makes no sense now. It is ‘up to date.’”

“We will never be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” he claimed. “Like the virus, our immunity also evolves.”

However, government research has revealed that the majority of Canadians are flat-out refusing a COVID booster injection. Data from the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccination coverage dashboard, shows that only 14.6 percent of Canadians, about 5.7 million, have had an “XBB.1.5 vaccine” COVID booster.

Canadians’ decision to refuse the vaccine comes as a Statistic Canada report revealed that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

LifeSiteNews has published comprehensive research on the dangers of receiving the experimental vaccine, including heart damage and blood clots.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

In October, LifeSiteNews reported how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

In November, officials with Canada’s Department of Health refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that show “critical weaknesses and gaps” according to their own department memo.

