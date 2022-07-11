Trudeau gov’t threatens to fine Canadians who don’t use travel app requiring jab status

The Public Health Agency of Canada is doubling down on its efforts to pressure travelers to conform to its demands.

OTTAWA, (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has threatened to fine Canadians who do not use the ArriveCAN app, which makes travelers reveal their COVID jab status upon arrival into Canada, with large fines.

“All travellers still need a valid #ArriveCAN receipt within 72 hours before their arrival to Canada and/or before boarding a plane or cruise ship destined for Canada, regardless of vaccination status,” tweeted the Public Health Agency of Canada last Thursday.

“Failure to complete your ArriveCAN submission can impact your eligibility exemptions, may result in fines, and creates longer wait times for all arriving at the border.”

While the federal government of Trudeau “suspended” a COVID travel vaccine mandate on June 20, the much-maligned ArriveCAN app has remained in place.

As it stands now, all travelers arriving in Canada must use the ArriveCAN app to submit their travel and contact information, as well as any COVID vaccination details, before crossing the border or boarding a flight.

Via ArriveCAN, all travelers continue to be “required to submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website) before their arrival in Canada.”

“ArriveCAN continues to be mandatory for all travellers to Canada. It is also required to qualify for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption from quarantine and testing. If you don’t submit your travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN you could be fined $5,000,” the government says.

ArriveCAN is a “free” download for Apple or Android phone users and is an app that tracks all travelers coming to today Canada to ensure they are following all COVID rules.

Those without a smartphone must still use ArriveCAN via a web browser, in which they must sign up an account with the government.

Canadians who are not jabbed are allowed to come home to Canada but must use the ArriveCAN app, produce a negative COVID test, and quarantine for 14 days.

Unvaccinated foreign nationals are still barred from entry into Canada, the government claims, “because vaccination rates and virus control in other countries varies significantly.

ArriveCAN goes down over the weekend due to Rogers outage, but government reveals it will be here to stay

Last Friday, due to a Canada-wide Rogers network outage that left millions without internet or phone service for nearly two days, ArriveCAN was unavailable, said the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Smartphone users on the Rogers network instead had to fill out their information via a paper form at airports and land crossings.

While the Rogers network was restored over the weekend after causing much chaos last Friday, the Trudeau Liberals said ArriveCAN will be permanent.

CSBA spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said last week, “Once travel and public health measures are no longer needed, ArriveCAN will continue to be available for those who choose digital interaction at the border.”

The CSBA spent $24.7 million to develop the app and another $2.2 on advertising.

A new version of the app gives it functionality to be used for customs declarations should one choose this option.

The Conservative Party of Canada has blamed historic delays at Canadian airports on current COVID era mandates still in place, including ArriveCAN.

Interim CPC leader Candice Bergen today blasted ArriveCAN and called for it to be removed.

“Canadians have dealt with enough chaos at the airports. The Liberals need to listen to the science and end the ArriveCan app,” tweeted Bergen.

The COVID tracking app has even drawn international condemnation. In June, a U.S. congressman publicly condemned ArriveCAN app and called for it to be canceled.

In recent days, Canadian airports and airlines were ranked as the most delayed in the world.

Despite this, the Canadian government has extended its current COVID border measures until at least September 30.

Masking on airplanes and trains remains mandatory, but cruise ships are not included in the new measures.

ArriveCAN was launched in April 2020 and was made mandatory in November 2020.

