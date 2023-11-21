Trudeau gov’t to appeal federal court ruling that overturned ban on single-use plastics

'Our government intends to appeal the Federal Court's decision and we are exploring all options to continue leading the fight against plastic pollution,' Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government is set to appeal the recent decision which ruled the plastics ban to be “unreasonable and unconstitutional.”

On November 20, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced that the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appeal the Federal Court’s ruling which overturned its ban on various plastics.

“Our government intends to appeal the Federal Court’s decision and we are exploring all options to continue leading the fight against plastic pollution,” Guilbeault said in a joint statement with Minister of Justice and Attorney General Arif Virani.

“We will continue working with provinces, territories, civil society, and industry to tackle this growing problem,” the statement continued.

Plastics harm our environment. Our government will continue to lead the fight against plastic pollution. Read Minister @viraniarif and my recent statement here 👇 pic.twitter.com/x7rCKjbgSa — Steven Guilbeault (@s_guilbeault) November 20, 2023

Guilbeault’s comments come in response to a November 16 ruling by the Federal Court that determined that the Trudeau government overstepped its authority by classifying plastic as “toxic” and banning all single-use plastic items, like straws.

The decision came after a lawsuit filed a little over a year ago by Alberta and Saskatchewan. The ruling declared that listing all plastics on the List of Toxic Substances was too broad and “poses a threat to the balance of federalism as it does not restrict regulation to only those (plastics) that truly have the potential to cause harm to the environment.”

The court further reminded the Trudeau federal government of the autonomy of the provinces, saying, “Cooperative federalism recognizes that the provincial government and federal government are coordinate – the provinces are not subordinate to the federal government. A federal head of power cannot be given a scope that would eviscerate a provincial legislative competence.”

Essentially, the ruling overturned Trudeau’s 2022 law which outlawed manufacturing or importing plastic straws, cutlery, and checkout bags on the grounds of government claims that plastic was having a negative effect on the oceans. In reality, most plastic pollution in the oceans comes from a few countries, like India and China, which dump waste directly on beaches or rivers.

If not for the Federal Court’s ruling, the sale of these plastic products would have also been illegal by the end of this year.

“Canadians are rightly calling for action, because the rate of plastic pollution is unsustainable, threatening irreversible harm to the health of our natural world and humanity,” the memo claimed. “The accumulation of plastic pollution worldwide is nothing short of a crisis that has brought countries together to propose ambitious global solutions to this problem.

While Guilbeault claims to be responding to Canadians’ desire to reduce pollution, his statement, posted to X (formerly Twitter), has been received with ridicule from Canadians.

“Cope harder, Steven. Your air travel alone causes more pollution than plastic straws,” a Canadian Armed Forces combat veteran wrote.

Hahaha. Cope harder, Steven. Your air travel alone causes more pollution than plastic straws. — Muninn the Expert – Trust me (@Muninn18085831) November 20, 2023

“Hypocrites! Trudeau is responsible for the lions share of this [pollution],” another declared.

My statement here

👇🏽 Hypocrites! Trudeau is responsible for the lions share of this. 🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫🛬🛫 pic.twitter.com/ckMuM2iAIt — Mike (@midnightriderV2) November 20, 2023

Another pointed out that banning plastics, such as plastic grocery bags may not actually reduce pollution, saying, “I think plastic bags are quite useful. I carry stuff home in them, then I am able to use them as garbage bags, saving me from buying bags to do so. Also, they stop us from needing to chop down trees to make paper bags. Now I have to buy Glad kitchen catcher garbage bags. How does this help the environment again?”

I think plastic bags are quite useful. I carry stuff home in them, then I am able to use them as garbage bags, saving me from buying bags to do so. Also, they stop us from needing to chop down trees to make paper bags. Now I have to buy glad kitchen catcher garbage bags. How… pic.twitter.com/Naip2B7cs0 — Warren Irwin (@ItsWarrenIrwin) November 21, 2023

Share











