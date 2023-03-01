Trudeau gov’t to fund $75k of trans surgeries for each federal employee

Trudeau has been a strong advocate for the LGBT agenda in Canada, having launched the so-called 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan last summer.

(LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has updated the Public Service Health Care Plan so that federal employees can access up to $75,000 of taxpayer money for transgender surgery.

As of July 1, 2023, Justin Trudeau will be giving Canadian federal employees up to $75,000 for what is (very scientifically) described by the government as “their gender affirmation journey”https://t.co/RdHBEl5kAX pic.twitter.com/unZ50LydpY — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) February 24, 2023

The change to the federal employee health benefits package will come into effect on July 1 and is aimed at helping gender-confused persons with what the government calls “their gender affirmation journey.”

Most Canadian provinces already cover genital and body-mutilating surgeries for the gender-confused, but Trudeau’s government has gone a step further and decided to cover procedures such as voice feminization and breast augmentation.

General health care is covered by provincial programs under Canada’s health care framework, and benefits providers are available for Canadians to access for health-related services or they can seek reimbursement for a portion of the procedure through Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA).

According to the federal government of Canada, cosmetic surgeries that are purely for personal or cosmetic reasons are not reimbursed normally.

It is not clear in the updated benefits plan if non-medical procedures will be covered.

Trudeau has been a strong advocate for the LGBT agenda in Canada, having launched the so-called 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan last summer.

The action plan aims to, among other things, criminalize therapies that help patients heal their sexual and gender confusion, and encourage the LGBT agenda “at home and abroad.”

Readers may be unaware of what the “2” stands for in the LGBT acronym: the federal government said it represents “Two-Spirit people at the front of the 2SLGBTQI+ acronym,” referring to indigenous Canadians who believe they have both a male and a female spirit.

