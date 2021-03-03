Trudeau govt to ignore warning that seniors not be given newly approved AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

CANADA, March 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last Friday that Health Canada had approved the abortion-tainted AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use in Canadians over the age of 18. A government-run immunization committee warned, however, that this vaccine should not be given to seniors due to lack of knowledge about how it might affect this group. Despite this, Trudeau’s government said it will ignore the advice and administer the vaccine to people 65 years of age and older, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Trudeau said that Canada will purchase a total of 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and among 1.9 million and 3.2 million additional doses through COVAX, which is a global vaccine-sharing program.

Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said that Canadians are “hungry for vaccines," and compared them to a buffet by saying, “We're putting more on the buffet table to be used."

The vaccine approval officially came on February 26 under Canada’s Minister of Health Patricia Hajdu’s September 16, 2020 “interim order” that allows for the “importation, sale and advertising” of COVID-19 vaccines to be “expedited” in Canada.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee (NACI) on Immunization said that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given to those over 65, due to “lack of information” about how the vaccine performs in the older age group.

Germany has also said that the vaccine should not be given to those over 65, with Italy saying those 55 or older should get an alternative shot.

Health Canada decided to ignore the warnings.

“Health Canada has rigorously evaluated the data available from AstraZeneca clinical trials and determined that this vaccine is safe to be administered in people over 65 years of age and older,” a spokeswoman for the department told Wall Streesaid in a statement sent by email. She added that a warning label will be attached to the AstraZeneca vaccine stating that trials did not have a sufficient number of those aged 65 and over to determine its efficacy.

Last month, dozens of teachers in Northern Italy called in sick after receiving the AstraZeneca jab.

On Tuesday, Michelle Rempel Garner, Conservative Party of Canada Shadow Minister for Health, called for an emergency Health Committee meeting regarding the approval of the AstraZeneca shot in light of the NACI’s concerns.

“Recent media reports have indicated that NACI has recommended against vaccinating Canadians over the age of 65 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but Health Canada is planning to ignore this advice and proceed with recommending the vaccine be administered to this cohort,” she said on March 2.

Rempel said Canadians need “more information about” the vaccine before it’s given out to seniors.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca developed its COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University. It is made through the cultivation of a weakened SARS-CoV-2 virus in the HEK-293 cell line, which is derived from the kidney of a baby girl aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

At LifeSiteNews’ recent “Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health”, biologist Pamela Acker spoke about how infants were aborted while still alive in order to get usable cell lines for research and medical purposes.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine joins the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (which both are also abortion-tainted) as those approved for use in Canada.

In December of 2020, Health Canada put out a warning to Canadians that they should avoid the Pfizer jab if they are allergic to any of its listed ingredients.

At Friday’s announcement of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Trudeau said that there are both “pros and cons” to the idea of so-called COVID-19 “immunity passports” in Canada.