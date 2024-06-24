Trudeau gov’t to make all women’s and men’s washrooms ‘gender neutral’ in Parliament buildings

An MP behind the petition claims that 'exclusionary washroom policies cause significant barriers for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people,' but a women's group fears an increase in sexual violence.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – For the first time in decades, women will not have a washroom of their own on Canada’s Parliament Hill after the Canadian federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all washrooms will soon become “gender neutral.”

The move, which will strip women and men of privacy when using the bathroom on Parliament Hill, was recently announced by Minister of Public Services Jean-Yves Duclos. Under his command and with the blessing of Trudeau, approximately 200 washrooms in the Centre Block area, along with the new welcome centre, will be made to be more “accessible” as well as “inclusive.”

According to Duclos, the washroom renovations are being done to “meet the expectations and needs of” LGBT Canadians and adapt to their “needs of the 2030s and beyond.”

The latest LGBT-charged move by the Trudeau government, according to Duclos, is part of a “very broad message of inclusion,” he claimed.

The “gender-neutral” washroom push comes after NDP MP Don Davies brought forth a petition to the House of Commons demanding that all male and female bathrooms be banned in federal workplaces.

“Exclusionary washroom policies cause significant barriers for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people,” Davies claimed.

At the turn of the 20th century, most public places, including government buildings in Canada, did not even have separate washrooms for women, with only men’s washrooms. It was not until the early-mid part of the 20th century after the first woman MP was elected in 1921 that women’s bathrooms slowly equaled men’s on Parliament Hill.

Women’s human rights are being violated by gender-neutral bathroom policy, says rights group

Trudeau’s washroom policy also extends to many federally regulated spaces, such as national parks, and has been criticized by even some women’s rights groups.

The Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights (CAWSBR) has raised the alarm that the removal of women’s only washrooms could lead to an increase in sexual violence against women.

“Women and girls in Canada are five more times to be sexually assaulted than males, with 99% of sexual assaults being perpetrated by men,” CAWSBR said.

“This disparity in terms of vulnerability and safety is the primary reason for why sex-segregated spaces have been considered a necessity (and, one could argue is a fundamental right for females, under the Canadian Human Rights Act), when it comes to facilities used in public and private sectors, including washrooms, change rooms, and hospital rooms.”

According to CAWSBR, the removal of “sex-segregated spaces” with the introduction of “gender-neutral” facilities means that “women-only spaces that continue to exist are being rendered meaningless, as any male who decides that they identify as a girl or woman may now use girls’/women’s facilities.”

“Girls and women, despite the Canadian Human Rights Act, despite being at high risk of sexual assault by males, are being ordered to open their spaces and their rights when it comes to their most vulnerable spaces to include males. Damn the consequences.”

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable push in Western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

This has led to governments at all levels actively going along with the demands of those involved in the LGBT agenda to have feminine hygiene products mandated in men’s bathrooms.

A new Canadian federal mandate under Trudeau came into effect on December 15, 2023, that forces Canadian federal workplaces, including military bases, to provide “menstruation kits” in men’s bathrooms to promote “inclusivity.”

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on how after women’s menstrual products began appearing in men’s washrooms at Toronto public library locations a city resident blasted the move as a potential safety risk, saying that “nobody should have to deal with things like that when visiting a washroom.”

In 2017, the Senate passed a transgender rights bill that adds “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

