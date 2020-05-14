Trudeau govt to work with China in testing new COVID-19 vaccine from aborted babies

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada's largest federal research and development organization announced that it will be teaming up with a Chinese vaccine company with the hopes of testing a new trial coronavirus vaccine in Canada, which, one watchdog is warning, is made from aborted fetal cell lines.

In a press release sent out on May 12, the National Research Council (NRC) announced a collaboration with the Chinese firm CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO), to test its trial coronavirus vaccine, known as Ad5-nCoV, in Canada.

Alan Moy M.D., founder and scientific director of the John Paul II Medical Research Institute and CEO of Cellular Engineering Technologies, confirmed for LifeSiteNews that Ad5-nCoV was indeed developed unethically. It uses the NRC’s HEK293 cell line, which was developed by the NRC and was made from aborted fetal cell lines.

“Since it’s using an adenovirus replication-defective vector, it is using HEK293. HEK293 is an aborted fetal cell line,” said Moy to LifeSiteNews.

Moy says the Ad5-nCoV vaccine being promoted by the Canadian government in collaboration with China may not prove to be very effective.

“I don’t envy Canadians. Your government and PM have mandated draconian policies that are anti-life,” said Moy.

“Another problem is that there is a high incidence of immunity against Ad5, so chances are high that patients will reject the vaccine. Not a good vaccine solution if pro-life or pro-choice,” added Moy, referencing an abstract to support his claim.

The trial vaccine Ad5-nCoV was co-developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and CanSinoBIO. Ad5-nCoV has already been used in initial human trials since mid-March in China. According to the NRC press release, it is the world's first phase 2 coronavirus vaccine, which is approved to “safely” be used in human tests.

CanSinoBIO is now filling out the needed paperwork to get Ad5-nCoV approved for testing in Canada. Before this can happen, Health Canada will still have to approve the trial.

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

Mr. Iain Stewart, president of the National Research Council of Canada, was quoted as saying in the press release that the “vaccine candidate holds great promise,” adding that the “NRC is proud of our ongoing partnership with CanSino Biologics.”

Dr. Xuefeng Yu, chairman and CEO of CanSinoBIO said in the press release that his firm has “strong connections to Canada, and we’re proud to be building on past successes and continuing our ongoing partnership with the NRC to address health needs on a global scale.”

The NRC said in its press release that it hopes its collaboration with CanSinoBIO will help it “to advance a scale-up production process for the vaccine candidate, using its proprietary HEK293 cell line.”

The government of Canada announced that it would be providing $44 million to support and upgrade the NRC’s Montreal location.

In April, the pro-abortion prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said he needed time to “reflect” about the possibility of making a coronavirus vaccine mandatory in Canada if and when it becomes available.

In 2019, the JP2MRI started its "Campaign for Cures" with the goal being to “develop ethical human cell lines that can be used in the bio-manufacturing of vaccines, protein therapeutics, gene therapy, and cell therapy.”

The JP2MRI says it “developed methods to immortalize two human adult stem cells,” and for 2020, its “Campaign for Cures” will apply its technology to develop an ethical vaccine for the coronavirus. The institute needs to raise $325,000 by December 31, 2020.

In April, Catholic bishops along with many pro-life leaders sent a letter to U.S. federal health authorities and the Trump administration demanding that vaccines be “free from any connection to abortion.”

Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions or injuries, told LifeSiteNews at the time that any type of forced vaccination is “morally repugnant” and unconstitutional.

Canada’s collaboration with China to test Ad5-nCoV comes despite growing evidence and calls from many that China is ground zero for the coronavirus. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is China’s only level four biosafety lab, and there has been speculation that the coronavirus somehow escaped from its doors.

A paper authored by two Chinese scientists, Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao — both from the state-run South China University of Technology — traces how they think the virus escaped a Wuhan bio-lab that was researching horseshoe bats. Their February 2020 paper, titled “The Possible Origins of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus,” has since disappeared from the international scholarly database Research Gate but is still available through the Wayback Machine and on LifeSiteNews here.

According to a report by the Washington Post, U.S. embassy officials in China warned their government two years ago that a research facility in Wuhan did not have proper safety measures in place.

In April, it was reported that Trudeau gave close to $1 million of taxpayer money to help fund “research” for new COVID-19 “screening and diagnosis” tools at the Chinese lab where the virus is suspected to have originated.

In the past, Trudeau has openly spoken about his admiration for China. He famously praised China’s “basic dictatorship” in speaking at a Liberal Party fundraising event in 2013 after a reporter asked him which country besides Canada he most admires.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who has been called out for a lack of a proper response to the coronavirus epidemic, has direct ties to the World Health Organization (WHO). She is one of seven people who sit on the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee (IOAC) for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Despite this fact, the Trudeau government has persisted in backing the WHO, regardless of mounting evidence that it lacks credibility and is heavily influenced by the Chinese regime.