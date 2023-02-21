Trudeau gov’t wants MPs to take oath of secrecy before viewing COVID vaccine contracts

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet is demanding that Members of Parliament (MPs) take an oath of secrecy if they want to view the terms of the government’s multibillion dollar COVID-19 vaccine contracts.
Members of the House of Commons public accounts committee labelled the demand – which amounts to the signing of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) – a dangerous precedent for transparency in the Canadian government.
Blacklock’s Reporter wrote that for two years numerous MPs have been seeking access to the terms of the deals the Liberal government made with vaccine manufacturers AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Medicago, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi.
As of yet, no details have emerged regarding the specifics of the contracts, even though $1 billion worth of COVID vaccines have expired.
Liberal MPs on the accounts committee have said that non-liberals can see the details only if they swear not to reveal any of the information.
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) failed spectacularly at resisting the initial COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates that were imposed by the government on freedom-loving Canadians.
Most CPC MPs subserviently complied with Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party in creating a police-state where our Charter Rights were regularly violated, but now Pierre Poilievre would have us believe they have turned a corner and nothing like it will ever happen again.
How can they rebuild our trust? Well, they can start by owning up to their terrible mistakes.
SIGN: The CPC must apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID regime.
You will remember how freedom-loving Canadians were abandoned by the CPC, with Erin O'Toole calling for vaccine passports and most CPC MPs pearl-clutching about "vaccine hesitancy".
That was until the party realized how popular the Truckers' Convoy had become and got behind the movement.
It's quite possible the CPC would still be mute on vaccine mandates and lockdowns were it not for the heroic Freedom Convoy that converged on Ottawa.
Let's not forget the businesses, churches, schools and universities that were shuttered for months on end because of the COVID hysteria generated by politicians in Ottawa, and the CPC did nothing.
They did nothing when people started losing their livelihoods (with some Canadians even losing their lives to suicide) because of the government's deranged policy of locking people down.
The CPC must show they have learned a lesson from the COVID tyranny Canadians needlessly suffered and that they contributed to.
SIGN: Demand the CPC apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
In yet another reminder of how disconnected from reality the CPC were, MPs like Leslyn Lewis, Marilyn Gladu and Rosemarie Falk were omitted from their "Shadow Cabinet" in November 2021 because they dared to question the COVID shots.
Canadians must still contend with vaccine mandates in some settings and the intrusive ArriveCAN system in order to re-enter the country, while we are among the last three countries in the world to continue discriminating against unvaccinated visitors who remain barred from entering.
As Pierre Poilievre takes the reigns of the CPC, conservative voters must demand an apology from the party that abandoned them during the COVID-hysteria of the past two years.
SIGN: The CPC can rebuild trust by apologizing for capitulating to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather stated: “We want to make sure confidentiality is respected.”
Conservative MP Kelly McCauley said that it “sounds like they’re trying to protect the government and not the taxpayers.” “It makes you ask, what’s next?” he added.
Chair of the committee Conservative MP John Williamson asked the Liberals, “what are you trying to guard against?”
Housefather replied that his “concern would be that something came out,” without explaining to what exactly this concern pertained.
Housefather seemed to allude that the Liberals didn’t get the best deal or may have been overcharged, saying that the deals “were signed at a highly unusual time right at the beginning of the pandemic when vaccines were very scarce and suppliers had a great deal of leverage.”
Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné opined that “it’s to their advantage that this remain confidential.”