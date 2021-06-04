Trudeau gushes about receiving vaccine: ‘Getting that shot really was an amazing feeling’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described in a euphoric-like manner getting the COVID-19 jab and emphasized that “everyone” needs to get the shot so life can return to normal.

"You know, it's amazing, because we were talking about how important it was for everyone to get vaccinated and what a big deal it was to get vaccinated, so I thought that was all built in already. But getting that shot really was an amazing feeling. It, it hits you,” Trudeau told ET Canada host Sangita Patel on Tuesday.

Since Canada approved for use the first COVID-19 jab in December 2020, the Trudeau government has been heavily promoting the jab via national ads as well as constant reminders from top cabinet ministers.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, and one for kids ages 12 to 16. All of them have connections to abortion. The jabs have also have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and heart attacks in young, healthy men.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level. Some provinces — such as Ontario and New Brunswick — have made certain vaccines mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

In his interview with Patel, Trudeau said that for him, getting the shot wasn’t so much because he was at “high risk” because of his “young” age, (although it should be noted he is 49) but that it was him knowing that “each of us” are doing “our part.”

Trudeau also said all Canadians should get the COVID-19 jab, adding that one’s “crusty old uncle” or friend who resists the injection should be “convinced” to get one.

"It's knowing that each of us doing our part is getting through this, because we don't get through this unless the vast majority of the population gets that first shot, and then a few months later, gets that second shot,” said Trudeau.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“That's how we get through it, and it's something that everyone can do … the way to (get back to normal) is to make sure that everyone, even that crusty old uncle who resists, or that friend who's skeptical, encourage them, convince them."

Keean Bexte, former Rebel News reporter who now runs The Counter Signal, joked that Trudeau’s note of the “crusty old uncle” was in fact a description of the prime minister himself, due to him needing a cane at the moment because of a recent frisbee injury.

“Trudeau called Canadians who are hesitant or refuse the vaccine ‘crusty old uncles.’ Who was the creepy old man walking around Ottawa with a cane just yesterday?” tweeted Bexte.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, editor for the Post Millennial, called out Trudeau for shaming Canadians into getting the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

“Trudeau describes the euphoria of getting a COVID vaccine, tells Canadians to shame their ‘crusty uncle who resists’ into getting their shots. What a lunatic,” tweeted Wakerell-Cruz.

Trudeau mentioned to Patel that the pandemic was much more “real” for him after he found out his wife tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

His interview with Patel also included him praising how working from home during the pandemic was “nice” in that he was “home all the time.”

When it comes to COVID-19 jabs and the idea of so-called “vaccine passports,” Trudeau said in late April his government was working on “certificates of vaccination” for travel with its allies, saying they are to be “expected.”

In late February, Trudeau said there were “pros and cons” to COVID-19 “immunity passports.”

Recently, Trudeau’s office claimed that a “broad consensus” has been reached among the nation’s premiers working to create “a proof of vaccine credential” system for travel.