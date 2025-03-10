Trudeau has made 104 appointments, including 9 senators since announcing resignation: records

Records show that Justin Trudeau has made a total of 104 appointments, including naming 9 new senators, since he announced his intent to resign as prime minister on January 6.

(LifeSiteNews) — In his last three months as leader of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made over 100 federal appointments, including over a dozen to the judiciary and give to the Senate in just the last week alone.

Late last week, Trudeau filled the five remaining vacant Senate seats, meaning all 105 seats are now taken.

Recent statistics show that since he announced on January 6, 2025, that he was resigning, Trudeau has made a total of 104 appointments, including naming nine senators, 14 judges, and six ambassadors.

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer blasted Trudeau for his recent Senate appointments, saying the prime minister “lied to Canadians and said he would make the Senate independent and non-partisan but the reality is that nearly every person he has appointed is in fact a Liberal Senator.”

Since January 6, Trudeau has also appointed diplomats, two so-called “special advisors,” as well as dozens of directors who serve on federal boards, councils and in federally run agencies such as the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Due to Parliament having been prorogued until March 24, to date, none of the appointments have been scrutinized by MPs.

Mark Carney was voted in as the new Liberal Party leader Sunday, and will soon take over as prime minister.

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has appointed close to 90 senators. While there are no official Liberal Party senators, critics argue that most are loyal to the party that appointed them.

Trudeau’s 90 senate appointments contrast the 59 appointments made by his Conservative Party predecessor Stephen Harper, who also served in the nation’s top post for 9 years.

Last year, Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith commented on Trudeau’s appointments of two far-left senators from her province, accusing the prime minister of ushering in “left-wing partisans.” Smith noted that these “partisans” were chosen for the senate despite Albertans having elected their preferred “senators-in-waiting.”

