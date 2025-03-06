Trudeau hints he might not step down as prime minister this weekend

The Canadian prime minister told reporters there would have a 'conversation between the new leader and myself' after the Liberal Party election on March 9 and said a transition might happen 'reasonably quickly, but there’s a lot of things to do in a transition like this, particularly at this complicated time in the world.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that March 9 might not be his last day in office and that he may stay on as leader of the Liberal Party until its new leader can “transition” in.

Earlier this week, Trudeau told reporters that he would have a “conversation between the new leader and myself” after the Liberal Party elects its new leader on March 9.

Trudeau said that a transition might happen “reasonably quickly, but there’s a lot of things to do in a transition like this, particularly at this complicated time in the world.”

His comments come amid a tariff trade war between Canada and the United States.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump, citing lack of action on drug trafficking as the main reason, imposed 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican exports that went into effect on March 4.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9, after Trudeau announced his plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. He has prorogued parliament until March 24.

Trump, on Truth Social Wednesday, noted how he mentioned Canada’s next election in a call with Trudeau, wondering when an election would be called.

Frontrunner Mark Carney, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and the two other lesser-known candidates, former House leader Karina Gould and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis, are all vying to replace Trudeau as leader.

In addition to their ties to the World Economic Forum, both Freeland and Carney have a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

