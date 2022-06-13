Trudeau infected with COVID for second time in six months

Is the Conservative Party of Canada giving pro-life candidates the cold shoulder in this year's leadership race?



That's what many Canadians have been left to wonder after the CPC recently announced that two conservative, pro-life candidates, Grant Abraham and Joseph Bourgault, would not be eligible to have their names officially placed on the ballot for party leader, even after seemingly meeting all requirements to do so.



Could this be a case of the CPC establishment arbitrarily picking winners and losers in the ongoing leadership election? And, if so, are true conservatives like Abraham and Bourgault the ones being unfairly targeted?



We must ask ourselves -- and the CPC -- these questions.



While Grant Abraham, an attorney from British Columbia and Joseph Bourgault, a businessman from Saskatchewan, may not be as well-known as some of their opponents running for Conservative Party Leader, they still managed, with hard work, determination, and grassroots support, to meet all of the stated requirements for their names to be faithfully added to the official CPC leadership ballot for this year's election on September 10th.



According to the CPC, these requirements are for candidates to raise $300,000 and obtain 500 petition signatures -- both of which Abraham and Bourgault actually achieved.



Abraham actually had raised $300,000 for the entry fee, in addition to submitting 598 petition signatures, and, likewise, Bourgault raised nearly $400,000, and submitted over 1,000 petition signatures.



Yet even so, the CPC confirmed to the candidates late last weekend that neither had made the final cut because they added a 15% "administration fee" in addition to the $300,000 -- making the actual total they would have needed to raise closer to $350,000 (which, remarkably, still wouldn't explain why at least Bourgault was denied access to the ballot).



Abraham has gone on record declaring that this was false advertising by the party, and that the additional administration fee was never actually communicated to them by the CPC prior to their rejection.



Only four pro-life candidates entered the race for CPC leader this year, and two of them were Abraham and Bourgault.



A third, MP Marc Dalton, failed to meet the fundraising requirements set forth by the party, and a fourth, former leadership candidate and current MP Leslyn Lewis, made it onto the ballot.



So, is the CPC squeezing out conservative, pro-life candidates wherever possible? Are they breaking their own rules to suit the party's establishment, instead of the Canadian people?



It seems that fake conservatives in the CPC establishment are guilty of the same corrupt, power-hungry tendencies they often criticize Liberals for embracing.



Both Abraham and Bourgault intend to appeal this grossly unethical and ideologically-discriminatory decision themselves, but they also need support from Canadians like YOU to get the message across!



