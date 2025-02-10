Trudeau jokes that now that he is quitting he only has to do what he wants to do

Speaking at a Black History Month even last week, Trudeau joked that now that he is resigning as prime minister, he can be much more 'ruthless about the things you want to do, and the things that you don't want to do.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joked at a Black History Month event last week that one of the perks of leaving office is being able to be “ruthless about the things you want to do, and the things that you don’t want to do.”

“One of the things that comes knowing you’re on a countdown clock to your last day, you get to be ruthless about the things you want to do, and the things that you don’t want to do,” said Trudeau while speaking at a reception for Black History Month in Ottawa late last week.

Trudeau, who himself dressed up in blackface many years ago, went on to say he thinks “anti-black” racism is a problem in Canada, and that because of this the black community must “right wrongs.”

“And let me tell you, if I am here tonight with you all, it’s because man-oh-man did I want to see you guys to celebrate one last Black History Month as prime minister,” he added.

The Trudeau government has co-sponsored the UN Second International Decade for People of African Descent, which costs taxpayers a whopping $312 million.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9, after Trudeau announced that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen.

The date of the next federal election is not yet known, as it is possible once Parliament resumes after the Liberals pick a new leader to replace Trudeau, a no-confidence vote will immediately follow.

Former central banker Mark Carney seems to be the legacy media’s chosen front-runner to replace Trudeau.

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau and his government have consistently pushed an anti-life, anti-family narrative on Canadians. It has also pushed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) narratives, which have increasingly come under-fire for their prioritizing of raced-based criteria over merit in hiring practices and higher education admissions.

