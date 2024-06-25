Trudeau Liberals called out for targeting pro-life MPs on anniversary of Roe v. Wade reversal

Campaign Life Coalition responded to a video shared by Liberals claiming Conservatives have a 'five-step plan to ban abortions in Canada,' saying that the pro-life movement is 'here for the win.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s top pro-life group spared no time fighting back against a coordinated social media hit job by multiple MPs from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party targeting pro-life Canadian MPs, saying the pro-life movement in Canada is “for the win.”

On Tuesday, June 24, the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning its 1973 pro-abortion Roe v. Wade decision, multiple Liberal MPs reposted a video shared by Liberal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, claiming the Conservatives have a “five-step plan to ban abortions in Canada.”

The video highlights pro-life Conservative MPs Arnold Viersen and Cathy Wagantall, showing video clips of interviews done by Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Josie Luetke regarding pro-life legislation promoted by them over the years.

CLC director of communications Pete Baklinski said in reply to Hajdu on X that the “pro-life movement in Canada is here for the win.”

“We will not stop until the human person in the womb is afforded the same ‘right to life’ that our Charter guarantees to ‘everyone,’” he posted. “Human rights begin when human life begins.”

Hajdu accused the Conservatives under its leader Pierre Poilievre of being “on the record” to bring forth pro-life laws in Canada as a priority.

Baklinski noted that when it comes to the pro-life movement in Canada, it’s true that is the goal is to bring forth pro-life laws.

“The pro-life movement has been working for decades to elect a government that recognizes and enshrines into law the biological truth that human life begins at the moment of conception and that every human being has the inalienable right to life,” he said in reply to an X post from the Liberal Party’s official account claiming the Conservative’s “want to ban abortion.”

Baklinski said the truth is that the “pro-life movement will never give up, we will never surrender until every human life is protected from conception until natural death.”

“Pro-life is Canada’s future,” he said.

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen claimed, while reposting the hit piece video on X, that the Conservatives are “copying the Republican playbook. Don’t for a second think it is not possible here, in Canada.”

Baklinski replied that Gerretsen is “right.”

“Life will one day win here in Canada because the pro-life movement is on the side of truth and justice. The pro-life movement holds this simple truth: the preborn are fully human, and as such, have the inalienable right to life,” Baklinski wrote.

“Abortion strips the preborn of this human right. That is why abortion is the greatest injustice of our time. This injustice will not end until abortion is abolished. In the end, truth will win. Justice will prevail. The preborn will have the same protections under the law as everyone else.”

This is the second time this month that Liberal MPs have gone out of their way to attack pro-life Conservative MPs.

Earlier this month, LifeSiteNews reported on how Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson released a bizarre pro-abortion video on social media that characterized pro-life MPs as “disturbing.”

The reality is, despite multiple Liberal MPs’ claim that Conservatives seek to enact laws restricting abortion, and the fact that several Conservative MPs are indeed pro-life, the truth remains that the current Conservative leader is staunchly in favor of abortion and aligns with the Trudeau government on the matter.

Poilievre has a very poor track record when it comes to issues of life and family, with CLC having given him a “red light” rating.

Poilievre’s wife, Anaida, also supports abortion. She made headlines last December for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views.

For years, Trudeau has professed his support for abortion despite being a baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward many pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

For Catholics, the Church’s teaching prohibiting the use of artificial contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, has remained constant. The Catholic Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

The reality is Canada has no abortion laws at all

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized omnibus bill that amended the Criminal Code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down and labeled it unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, with the court ruling that it violated a woman’s right to “security of the person” since it could not be applied equally across the country.

After the decision was issued, the court encouraged Parliament to come up with replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote, which happened on May 30, 1990, as referenced in Wilkinson’s video. The law, known as Bill C-43 (An Act Respecting Abortion), satisfied “neither pro-life nor abortion advocates,” according to CLC.

Since the 1990 Senate vote, Canada has had no abortion law at all, which means the deadly practice is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

