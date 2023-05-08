Trudeau Liberals declare support for ‘mandatory vaccination’ to ‘finish the fight’ against COVID 

‘The totalitarian policies passed at a Liberal convention today will re-emerge as the Trudeau government legislation and regulations of tomorrow,’ said Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonesca.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Liberal Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, officially added support of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination to its platform after members voted in favor of it at the 2023 Liberal National Convention, which took place from May 4 to May 6 in Ottawa.

The mandate would force all travelers on interprovincial trains, commercial flights, cruise ships, and other federally regulated vessels be COVID-jabbed. It would also mandate COVID injections for federal employees.

Furthermore, the new platform promises that a “re-elected Liberal government will”:

Launch a $1 billion COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund to support provinces and territories who implement a requirement for proof of vaccine credentials in their jurisdiction for non-essential businesses and public spaces.

Table legislation to ensure that every business and organization that decides to require a proof of vaccination from employees and customers can do so without fear of a legal challenge.

“To finish the fight against COVID-19, protect people at work, ensure businesses can get back up to speed, and, most importantly, make sure our kids can safely return to school, we need to do everything we can to keep public spaces safe,” the Liberal Party’s website says.

“This is a rather frightening development,” Campaign Life’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews, adding that the decision likely came from Trudeau since “everything which comes out of the Liberal Party is top-down.”

“The totalitarian policies passed at a Liberal convention today will re-emerge as the Trudeau government legislation and regulations of tomorrow,” he continued. Fonseca saw the decision as an attempt to revive past COVID-19 regulations, including masks and “segregation policies” between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“We can’t return to these draconian policies, but it seems the Trudeau Liberals intend to drag us there,” he stated. “His vision of the future is the same as that Big Brother and ‘the party’ in George Orwell’s classic novel, 1984: ‘A boot stomping on a human face, forever!'”

Fonseca believed it was no coincidence that the Trudeau government passed the vaccine policy on the heels the internet censorship Bill C-11 allowing for government censorship of media, which Fonseca says could be “looked back upon in history as Trudeau’s Hitlerian moment.”

The proposed COVID policies would largely be a revival of some of Canada’s draconian vaccine mandates of 2021, when Trudeau’s government fired unvaccinated federal workers and barred unvaccinated citizens from domestic plane and train travel.

Coronavirus vaccines do not stop transmission of the virus, notably demonstrated by prominent COVID-vaccinated people contracting the virus. There is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Nevertheless the Trudeau Liberals’ platform also calls for encouraging “non-essential” businesses to mandate COVID jab passports.

“Proof of vaccination systems give people the confidence of knowing that others around them are fully vaccinated. They also help drive increased vaccination rates and give Canadians confidence that it’s safe to go to restaurants, shops, and out into their communities,” the new platform says.

The pro-mandatory injection Liberal platform comes weeks after Trudeau was slammed on social media after claiming he did not “force” anyone to take the COVID-19 shots, despite his government firing unvaccinated federal workers from their jobs and even barring unvaccinated citizens from domestic plane and train travel. Trudeau himself made a number of disparaging comments about unvaccinated Canadians.

Trudeau also finally recently acknowledged that there are “potential side effects in vaccinations,” but he insisted that such side effects are “rare” – despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showing over 30,000 reported deaths after COVID vaccinations, in addition to over 65,000 permanent disabilities.

COVID shots do not stop transmission

Canadian MPs in the House of Commons public accounts committee recently voted to mandate the Department of Public Works to hand over the country’s clandestine COVID-19 vaccine contracts with Pfizer for investigation.

Furthermore, notes from Canada’s top health agencies show that before imposing COVID mandates, government officials knew that “vaccinated” people could spread the virus just as easily as those who declined the shots.

The health document briefing was made when the so-called Delta variant was more prevalent, which HC and PHAC said required a “much higher vaccination coverage target is needed to prevent wider outbreaks.”

However, even back then, it was established that the COVID shots did little if anything to stop virus transmission. This was noted by COVID vaccine trials that showed there was never any produced evidence that vaccines stopped infection or transmission.

As for the COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, even back in mid-2021 they were associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and heart attacks in young, healthy men. The vaccines also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

A February 2023 study from The Lancet established that natural immunity cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from a “Covid reinfection by 88% for at least 10 months, and the immunity generated from an infection was found to be “at least as high, if not higher” than that provided by two doses of an mRNA vaccine.”

Moreover, as reported last month by LifeSiteNews, recent statistics from Canada show that over 98 percent of adults in the country had natural immunity against COVID in 2022.

Scientific evidence continues to suggest that natural immunity has an advantage over vaccine-induced protection, and that the more shots one gets the more likely one is to contract COVID.

Despite the mounting evidence demonstrating the COVID injections’ ineffectiveness and risks, universal “vaccination” is still a primary target of the Liberal platform.

