Trudeau Liberals pledge $41.5 million for over 100 pro-LGBT projects

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is using its final days to promise $41.5 million in taxpayer funds to advance 106 pro-LGBT projects “across Canada.”

On January 31, Lisa Hepfner, Trudeau’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced “$41.5 million for 106 projects across four different 2SLGBTQI+ funds.”

“This funding will advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities across Canada and address the rise in hate,” the government claimed in a press release.

The government said the money will help “build and sustain resilience of 2SLGBTQI+ communities against hate and discrimination,” with the funds coming as part of Canada’s Action Plan on Combatting Hate that was launched in the fall of 2024 and follows Trudeau’s Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which is in its third year of operation.

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier blasted the funding, noting how spending money while the country is in a “major economic crisis” shows how “Liberal nutcases” are “wasting” taxpayer money on “woke activists.”

“As Canada is on the verge of a major economic crisis, these Liberal nutcases are wasting another $41M on woke activists and mentally ill people who identify as one of the 52 genders. Unbelievable,” Bernier wrote Saturday on X in response to Hepfner’s X post about the funding.

As reported by investigative blogger Pat Maloney, Canada spent $108,594,964 on LGBT ideology in 2022, a number that swelled to a whopping $665,454,357 in 2023.

Maloney reported that in 2024 Canada gave LGBT activists a total of $6,469,076 — an increase from the previous three years, in which a total of $12,548,238 was spent.

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau and his government have consistently pushed an anti-life, anti-family narrative on Canadians.

In addition to supporting effectively unlimited abortion, Trudeau and his government have stood behind even the most extreme aspects of gender ideology, such as the chemical and surgical “transition” of minors.

Trudeau announced in early January that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen in an election that is set to take place on March 9. Parliament has been prorogued until March 24 as a result, although Trudeau could resume it at any time.

Thus far, the two main candidates in the running to replace Trudeau are former central banker Mark Carney and former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

