Trudeau Liberals spend $1.7 million on promoting abortion, transgenderism to ‘marginalized groups’

Taxpayers are paying a steep price to promote 'Sexual and Reproductive Health' for 'marginalized groups,' including LGBT-identifying individuals.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal government has spent millions to push “Sexual and Reproductive Health” on “marginalized groups.”

According to a February 13 news release from Health Canada, $1.7 million from taxpayers are going to promote “Sexual and Reproductive Health” for minority groups, including LGBT identifying individuals, thanks to Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland.

“Canadians deserve access to sexual and reproductive health services and resources that are safe, accurate and stigma-free,” the release read. “However, members of marginalized groups often experience barriers to care.”

“By improving culturally safe and relevant care to underserved populations, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth, we can ensure that Canadians get the health care they need,” it alleged.

Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, president of Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, explained that the project will “help make menopause care more inclusive and responsive, recognizing the diverse experiences and cultural perspectives of those going through it.” She did not explain why $1.7 million was required to inform women about menopause.

According to the release, the taxpayer dollars will also go toward “credible and evidence-based sources of information about sexual health and sexual health education” to “counter misinformation.”

Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski called out the Liberal government for spending taxpayer dollars to promote the LGBT lifestyle.

“Of course, ‘S*xual and Reproductive Health’ is a euphemism for perverted ‘s*x-education,’ dangerous s*xual practices, promiscuity, and the k*lling of preborn humans through abortion,” he explained.

“It has nothing to do with ‘reproduction’ and ‘health’ and everything to do with ‘extinction’ and ‘unhealthy lifestyles,'” he continued.

“These programs are simply accelerating the moral and demographic collapse of Western civilization,” Baklinski warned. “@PierrePoilievre, is anyone brave enough in Canada to pull the financial plug on this golden calf?”

The $1.7 million pledge comes just weeks after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals promised $41.5 million in taxpayer funds to advance 106 pro-LGBT projects “across Canada.”

As reported by investigative blogger Pat Maloney, Canada spent $108,594,964 on LGBT ideology in 2022, a number that swelled to a whopping $665,454,357 in 2023.

Maloney reported that in 2024 Canada gave LGBT activists a total of $6,469,076 – an increase from the previous three years in which a total of $12,548,238 was spent.

