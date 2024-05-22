Trudeau Liberals spent over $30 million to push LGBT ideology in federal departments: report

According to a report by True North, The Trudeau government effectively paid a 'cabal of consultants trafficking in the dark arts of gender ideology, systemic racism theory and other ideological demagoguery.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadians taxpayers have footed the bill for $30 million in federal department contracts to push the LGBT agenda.

According to information released May 21 to independent media outlet True North, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has spent over $30 million on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) contracts across dozens of federal ministries since January 2019.

“Government contracts reveal a cabal of consultants trafficking in the dark arts of gender ideology, systemic racism theory and other ideological demagoguery,” True North’s Cosmin Dzsurdzsa wrote after reviewing the 400-page Inquiry of Ministry released to Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

According to True North, taxpayers’ dollars paid for “sex change” seminars at the Veterans Review and Appeal Board, various indigenous workshops and LGBT “Pride” flags, among other things.

According to the document, the Department of National Defence received the largest DEI contract of $9,326,278.67. Employment and Social Development Canada received $6,964,882.69, Parole Board of Canada received $2,268,488.46, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada received $2,136,725.44, and Canadian Heritage received $1,720,081.33.

Under the military’s contracts, the Veterans Affairs Canada contracted Egale Canada for $18,500 worth of webinars between 2020 and 2021 for “lesbian, gay bisexual, transgender queer (or sometimes questioning) intersexual, asexual and two-spirited cultural competency webinars.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the military spent Canadians’ tax dollars on polls, guest speakers, presentations, workshops, and LGBT flags. The workshops covered topics including “the gendered nature of security,” while one talk discussed “integrating gender and diversity perspectives.”

In 2021, the defence department revealed that they have two separate committees and eight programs which worked to appoint homosexual advisors to “innovate” religious instruction and gender-neutral uniforms.

Since Trudeau took office, the Canadian military has become increasingly woke and has been forcing LGBT ideology on its personnel. Interestingly, at the same time, military recruitment has plummeted.

In June of 2023, the Canadian military was criticized for “raising the pride flag” in honor of the “2SLGBTQI+ communities.”

That same month, Canadian troops in Latvia were forced to purchase their own helmets and food when the Trudeau government failed to provide proper supplies. Weeks later, Trudeau lectured the same troops on “climate change” and disinformation.

Last November, officials admitted that the nation’s military is shrinking to dangerously low numbers as Trudeau continues to push the LGBT agenda on Canadian soldiers. In addition to low recruitment, the military is struggling to retain soldiers.

A Canadian Armed Force member previously told LifeSiteNews that between the COVID vaccine mandates and pushing the LGBT agenda, Canadians soldiers have lost confidence in the military.

“And it’s not stopping with the gender ideology; it’s going to include medical assistance in dying,” he added. “There’s something fundamentally changing. And for most people, it doesn’t sit well with them.”

He explained that the new ideologies are driving away new recruits, as the primary source of recruitment for the military is Saskatchewan farm boys who want to serve Canada – not radical left-wing ideologies.

“That farm boy looks at the army and with the blue hair and the face, piercings and ideologies and all that stuff,” he said. “And it doesn’t have the same pull because it doesn’t represent the farm boy’s values.”

“This is not the Canada that we signed up to defend. It’s an alien ideology that people don’t resonate with,” he continued. “These are not Canadian values of freedom and democracy. These are cancel culture values of censorship, of authoritarianism, of radical ideologies that are alien to our culture.”

In January, a Commanding Officer of the 4th Canadian Division Support Group (CDSG) of the Greater Toronto Area Detachment threatened soldiers who dared to throw out tampon dispensers which had been placed in men’s bathrooms as part of the military’s new “inclusion” policy.

