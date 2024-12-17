Trudeau loses another cabinet member as Housing Minister Sean Fraser resigns

Liberal Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced his departure from the Trudeau government on Monday, as Liberals are increasingly leaving Trudeau’s cabinet and calling for his resignation.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Housing Minister Sean Fraser has quit the Liberal government.

During a December 16 press conference, Liberal Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced his departure from the Trudeau government, as Liberals are increasingly leaving the Liberal cabinet and calling for Trudeau’s resignation.

“I made this decision for myself a few months ago when I was home recovering from surgery that took place in early September,” Fraser told reporters.

“I got a few extra weeks spending time with my kids at home,” he continued. “It felt like I was supposed to be.”

Fraser revealed that he does not plan to seek re-election but “will remain open to different professional opportunities.”

“You are leaving without completing the job,” one reporter yesterday told Fraser, referencing the rising rental costs, homelessness, and high housing prices.

“I am extremely proud of the work we have gotten done,” he responded without expanding on Canada’s housing situation.

Fraser’s resignation comes at the same time as Finance Minister and Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her departure from the Trudeau cabinet.

“On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet,” Freeland wrote in her letter to Trudeau.

“Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet,” she continued.

In her letter, Freeland appeared to criticize Trudeau’s financial decisions, which she called “costly political gimmicks,” while clarifying that she will stay on as a Liberal MP and plans to run for her Toronto seat in the fall 2025 election.

The resignations come as reports are circulating that suggest Trudeau is considering stepping down as leader.

Additionally, just hours after Freeland’s resignation, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been propping up the Liberal minority government, called on the prime minister to resign.

“We are calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation,” said Singh to reporters in French and later in English.

Singh claimed that should Trudeau not step down voluntarily, he would consider voting non-confidence, saying, “all tools are on the table.”

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre demanded that Trudeau return to the House of Commons at once so a vote of confidence could be held “tonight.”

Trudeau has seen many ministers resign in recent months as the Liberal Party’s polling continues to trend downward. The most recent polls show a Conservative government under Poilievre would win a supermajority were an election held today.

Share











