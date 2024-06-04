Trudeau minister makes video promoting abortion, calls pro-life MPs ‘disturbing’

Liberal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson made a bizarre video posted to social media late last month in which he fawned over abortion and claimed laws that restrict the deadly practice are 'disturbing.'

On May 30, Wilkinson wrote on X, “On this day 34 years ago, members of Parliament passed a Conservative bill that would take away a woman’s right to choose. Thankfully that bill was rejected by the Senate.”

“Today, in 2024, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives are ready to do it again,” he added.

Wilkinson’s video then showed clips of Conservative Party MP Arnold Viersen, who is pro-life, speaking in the past in the House of Commons about citizen petitions calling for protections for the unborn. According to Wilkinson, such petitions were “pretty disturbing.”

Wilkinson then showed another clip of Viersen, in which the latter praised the Supreme Court of the United States for overturning its 1973 pro-abortion Roe v. Wade decision.

“Guys, historic,” the pro-life Viersen began in a 2022 video which Wilkinson highlighted. “The United States has overturned the terrible decision Roe versus Wade. This was what embedded abortion as right in the United States… It feels so good to have a win now.”

Responding to the Viersen video, Wilkinson characterized the Conservative MP’s joy that American states now have the ability to spare babies from being killed in the womb as “enormously disturbing.”

Wilkinson then took a shot at pro-life Conservative MP Cathy Wagantall, as well as all MPs endorsed by the pro-life Campaign Life Coalition.

“We all thought that the abortion debate was behind us,” said Wilkinson, adding that he assumed “we were actually in a society that valued choice.”

“Clearly, that’s the fight that we still need to fight,” he said.

It is worth noting that the word “choice,” when used in the above context by pro-abortion advocates, refers to the support of a legal framework which allows women to elect to have their babies killed in the womb. In Canada, this includes violent surgical abortions being permitted up until the moment of birth.

Pierre Poilievre supports abortion-on-demand through all 9 months

Despite Wilkinson’s claim that Poilievre seeks to enact laws restricting abortion, and the fact that a number of Conservative MPs are indeed pro-life, the truth remains that the current Conservative leader is staunchly in favor of abortion and aligns with the Trudeau government on the matter.

Poilievre has a very poor track record when it comes to issues of life and family, with CLC having given him a “red light” rating.

Poilievre’s wife, Anaida, also supports abortion. She made headlines last December for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views.

History of abortion laws in Canada

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized omnibus bill that amended the Criminal Code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down and labeled it unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, with the court ruling that it violated a woman’s right to “security of the person” since it could not be applied equally across the country.

After the decision was issued, the court encouraged Parliament to come up with replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote, which happened on May 30, 1990, as referenced in Wilkinson’s video. The law, known as Bill C-43 (An Act respecting abortion), satisfied “neither pro-life nor abortion advocates,” according to CLC.

Since the 1990 Senate vote, Canada has had no abortion law at all, which means the deadly practice is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

Trudeau for years has professed his support for abortion despite being a baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward many pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

For Catholics, the Church’s teaching prohibiting the use of artificial contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, has remained constant. The Catholic Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

Last week, CLC blasted Trudeau as “wrongheaded” and anti-family in making all Canadians “pay” for “abortifacient pills” after he boasted on social media about his new governmental bill that will provide free contraceptives, including the morning-after pill, to all Canadians.

According to Campaign Life Coalition, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

