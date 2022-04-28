MP rebukes Trudeau safety minister for restating debunked Freedom Convoy arson claim

'There was no [arson] connection to the protesters whatsoever,' rebutted a Conservative MP.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A Conservative MP interrupted Canada’s public safety minister while he was repeating the false claim that the Freedom Convoy protesters committed arson during the protest.

During Wednesday night’s committee meeting tasked with investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act, Conservative MP Glen Motz rebuked Liberal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino after he brought up an arson attack unrelated to the anti-COVID mandate Freedom Convoy protesters as a justification for Trudeau invoking the unprecedented act against the demonstrators.

“Those of us who were here were generally aware of the boisterous atmosphere, but it was far worse and criminal,” testified Mendicino, adding that there was “a high degree of anxiety, concern, frustration and anger which was regrettably justified.”

“When seniors can’t get around because public transportation can’t get to them, when people who live in apartment buildings find their front doors are locked and that fires are set in the hallways and corridors – ” Mendicino added before being cut off.

“Point of order,” Motz interjecte. “That statement right there was proven false by the Ottawa Police Service. There was no connection to the protesters whatsoever. For this Minister to suggest that, that is absolutely unacceptable.”

During the non-violent, anti-COVID mandate Freedom Convoy protest that occurred in Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, mainstream media and government attempted to pin an unrelated arson attack of an apartment building on the protesters.

While there was never any evidence that the protesters were involved, mainstream political figures, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, attempted to tie the event to the demonstrators anyway, perpetuating the narrative that the largely peaceful event was “unlawful.”

Although the Ottawa Police Service eventually confirmed that the arson was unrelated to the Freedom Convoy protest, it was not until a month after the allegation against the protesters was made and had already impacted public opinion.

While there is now an official inquiry into the Trudeau government’s actions during the Freedom Convoy, including whether or not his government was justified in invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act, the judge appointed to oversee the investigation has ties to the Liberal Party, leading many to question his suitability for the role and the seriousness of the investigation.

However, two major civil rights organizations, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, are currently suing the Trudeau government over the use of the Emergencies Act.

