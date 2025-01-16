Trudeau not seeking re-election as MP following resignation as prime minister 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ending his 17-year political career, confirming he does not plan to run for a position as a Liberal MP in the upcoming election.

During a January 15 press conference, Trudeau revealed that he will not seek re-election as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Quebec riding of Papineau which he has held since 2008.

“In terms of my own decisions, I will not be running in the upcoming election,” Trudeau told reporters during a press conference alongside Canada’s premiers.

“As to what I might be doing later, I honestly haven’t had much time to think about that at all, I am entirely focused on doing the job that Canadians elected me to do in an extraordinarily pivotal time right now,” he continued.

Trudeau’s announcement comes just over a week after he told Canadians that he would be stepping down as prime minister and Liberal Party leader.

Trudeau revealed that he plans to stay on as leader until the Liberal Party’s National Board of Directors selects a new leader. He also asked for Parliament to be prorogued until March 24, by which time a new leader should be selected.

Trudeau has served as prime minister since 2015, winning three consecutive elections. However, polls have predicted a massive Conservative victory as Canadians appear to have tired of Trudeau’s radical agendas, including pushing abortion, climate regulations, and LGBT ideology targeted at children.

Trudeau’s resignation came just a few weeks after both his housing minister Sean Fraser, and his deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, announced they were stepping down from their posts.

Regardless of his resignation, every major political party in Canada, including the Conservative Party, the New Democratic Party (NDP) and Bloc Québécois, has promised to bring an election as soon as possible.

As it stands, Trudeau has suspended Parliament until March 24, meaning that the Liberal government cannot be brought down during this time. This maneuver buys the Liberal Party a couple months’ time to select a new leader and rebrand their government.

However, the selection of a new leader may not be enough to convince Canadians that the party will not continue Trudeau’s anti-life and anti-freedom legacy.

Indeed, as LifeSiteNews previously reported, each of the possible contenders for Liberal leader is set to plunge Canada into another term of anti-freedom laws.

