Trudeau official threatened with contempt for evasive answers over scandal-ridden ArriveCAN app

The once-mandatory ArriveCAN app cost taxpayers over $50 million, $8.9 million of which was given to an obscure company called GC Strategies which was operated by a two-man team out of an Ontario home.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– During a parliamentary investigation into the misuse of funds used to create the federal government’s controversial COVID-era ArriveCAN travel app, Canada’s chief federal technology officer was threatened with contempt of Parliament charges for refusing to give clear answers to questions from MPs regarding his involvement with the much-maligned app.

On November 14, Minh Doan, Canada’s chief federal technology officer, testified before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates (OGGO) regarding his connection with the ArriveCAN travel app. In cross-examination, Doan “struggled to give direct answers to simple questions,” said Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Kelly McCauley, who serves as the committee chair.

“Refusal to answer questions or failure to reply may result in a charge of contempt,” stressed McCauley, before adding, “This has been repeated to you several times.”

The OGGO is investigating how various companies such as Dalian, Coaradix, and GC Strategies received millions in taxpayer dollars to develop the contentious quarantine-tracking ArriveCAN app.

Indeed, recently, LifeSiteNews reported how two tech entrepreneurs testified before the committee that during the development of the ArriveCAN travel app they saw firsthand how federal managers engaged in “extortion,” “corruption,” and “ghost contracting,” all at the expense of taxpayers.

McCauley added that Doan had been asked a lot of “direct questions.”

“I normally don’t do this but there have been very specific questions and we’d like very specific answers. Taxpayers deserve that. Canadians deserve that. Parliament deserves that,” he said.

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this month that the federal government was exposed for hiding a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the ArriveCAN app from auditors.

Canada Auditor General Karen Hogan announced an investigation of the ArriveCAN app last November after the House of Commons voted 173-149 for a full audit of the controversial app.

The program was once described by a Canadian border agent as “tyranny.” It cost taxpayers a whopping $54 million, which MPs pointed out was a suspiciously high expense.

Witnesses named Doan as person who approved contract to GC Strategies

Witnesses have named Doan as the manager who hired GC Strategies, which was awarded an $8.9 million contract without any counter tenders offered. GC Strategies was operated by a two-man team out of a home in Woodlawn, Ontario.

According to evidence relayed to the public by Blacklock’s Reporter, GC Strategies was shown to have taken home a commission worth close to 30 percent, or $2.7 million. The company then assigned all the work to subcontractors.

Doan, for his part, justified his dealings with the “relatively small” company by saying “[w]e followed the rules. No rules were broken as far as I’m concerned.”

According to an assistant deputy health minister, it was Doan himself who had decided to hire GC Strategies.

He has denied this, however, saying, “I still do not know who picked up the phone and asked them to solicit a bid in the first place.”

“I made a technical and strategic decision which led to GC Strategies,” he said, adding that, “I am accountable for that decision. I am responsible for that decision.”

Doan also gave non-answers to CPC MP Garnett Genuis when asked when he first heard of GC Strategies. According to Doan, he didn’t “become aware of the existence of GC Strategies until well into the pandemic.”

ArriveCAN was introduced in April 2020 by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and made mandatory in November 2020. The app was used by the federal government to track the COVID jab status of those entering the country and enforce quarantines when deemed necessary.

When the app was mandated, all travelers entering Canada had to use it to submit their travel and contact information as well as any COVID vaccination details before crossing the border or boarding a flight.

Share











