Trudeau pledges $650 million in additional funds to Ukraine during Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada

The aid for the conflict with Russia comes at a time when Canadian citizens are struggling at home with inflation.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Despite Canadians facing massive inflation on food and basic goods mainly due to excessive COVID federal money printing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised Ukraine an extra $650 million of taxpayer money in what the government claimed is being done to support them “for as long as it takes,” or no matter how many more Ukrainians must die, in its US proxy war alliance against Russia.

On Friday, Trudeau told the House of Commons that Canada will be sending Ukraine two more Leopard tanks as well as the “$650 million over three years” in aid for a total of “50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present in the House of Commons on Friday while Trudeau made the announcement as part of his visit to Canada. He gave a speech to sitting MPs, thanking them for the funds, and saying “Russian aggression must end with our victory.”

In June, while he was in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trudeau promised $500 million to Ukraine. In an update on Friday, Trudeau said that a significant portion of the money will go toward buying “35 high-resolution drones” as well as “a large package of NATO-standard small arms ammunition.”

Since early 2022, Canada has committed to Ukraine a staggering $9.5 billion of taxpayer money in the form of aid or cash, with apparent no end in sight in the war that appears to have no possible hope of being won by what is known to be the most corrupt nation in Europe with a far smaller population and military than Russia.

The aid to Ukraine comes at the same time Trudeau’s fiscal and environmental policies have resulted in inflation in Canada running rampant. A recent report from September 5 by Statistics Canada shows food prices are rising faster than inflation at a rate of between 10% to 18% year over year.

Earlier this year, the Bank of Canada acknowledged that Trudeau’s federal “climate change” programs, which have been deemed “extreme” by some provincial leaders, are indeed helping to fuel inflation.

LifeSiteNews has reported extensively on the Ukraine-Russia conflict since Russian troops went into some parts of Ukraine in February 2022.

The war has been ongoing since 2014, the year of the US-State Dept. orchestrated, violent, Maidan revolution in Kyiv that replaced an elected pro-Russian Ukrainian president with a pro-Western one and when Russia annexed the mostly Russian-populated Crimean Peninsula. US planning for the events of 2014 has been revealed by some historians to have begun years before the revolution. Also, since that time, Kyiv, with massive weapons and other support from the US and NATO, continuously terror-bombed Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, causing the deaths of over 14,000 civilians.

The escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine has caused a major humanitarian crisis, with millions of people forced to flee their homes. Canada has welcomed thousands of displaced Ukrainians.

The war has also seen propaganda from both sides take center stage, has caused both anti-Russian and more recently anti-US sentiment to increase drastically worldwide. It has also pushed Russia into a much closer alliance with China and the formation of the BRICS economic alliance attempt to create an alternative to US bullying and international dollar dominance, frequent forced regime changes and sanctions of nations that do not do US bidding on various issues.

Western globalists have heavily provoked Russia into invading Ukraine after arming and training Ukraine to act as a US/NATO proxy to militarily defeat Russia and imposing massive economic sanctions on it with the goal of breaking up the world’s largest nation and taking control of its vast resources.

The strategy has drastically backfired. Russia has proven to be far more militarily capable than the Western bloc estimated, the sanctions have hurt the West much more than Russia and the Russian economy has become one of the healthiest among the G20 nations as a result of the war.

Canada, the US, the UK, France and the EU in general are all committed to the Great Reset to institute a unipolar Great Reset New World Order. Russia appears to be in the way of the plan and is instead working on joining a multipolar order with many other Eastern and Southern nations.

Trudeau, his deputy prime minister Freeland and Ukraine president Zelensky, are all closely associated with Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum which would seem to explain Trudeau’s quick action to commit Canada to “protect democracy” in Ukraine after the initial invasion.

See below, a portion of the speech Trudeau made Feb. 24, 2022, following the initial invasion into Ukraine. This was made during a period of many months of unprecedented, severe suppression of Canadians human, civil and constitutional rights by the Trudeau government in response to globalist-generated Covid hysteria.

Zelensky has cancelled elections scheduled this Fall because of the war, has taken control of all Ukraine media, banned certain churches and instituted a developing, China-style digital social credit system. He was elected on a promise to end the war.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada sparks controversy

Canadian Jewish groups demanded an official apology from the government after Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who served in a Nazi military unit in the Second World War, received a standing ovation from all sitting MPs in the House of Commons on Friday.

Hunka was a member of the First Ukrainian Division, formerly the 14th SS Division Galicia, that was a Nazi unit made up of Ukrainian soldiers who fought against the Allies in World War II

Jewish advocacy group, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was “deeply troubled and disturbed” that Hunka was given a standing ovation.

“Canada’s Jewish community stands firmly with #Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. But we can’t stay silent when crimes committed by Ukrainians during the Holocaust are whitewashed,” the group said.

Hunka was invited to attend the House of Commons by Liberal Speaker of the House Anthony Rota.

In response to the backlash, Rota issued an apology on Sunday claiming the decision to invite Hunka was his alone, saying he “subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision.”

“I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my actions,” he added.

During World War II, the Soviet Union (USSR), as part of the allied forces, fought against Nazi Germany. but some Ukrainian nationalist groups sided with the Nazis and joined SS units to fight against the USSR.

