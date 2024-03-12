Trudeau praises ‘universal access to contraceptives,’ slammed by pro-lifers

'As if it's not bad enough that the Liberals are trying to contracept Canada out of existence with their terrible pharmacare plan, now they're also going to cover pills that kill newly conceived babies,' wrote Campaign Life's Pete Baklinski.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Canada’s top pro-life group has blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for promoting the “killing of newly conceived babies” after the leader praised new legislation seeking “universal access to contraceptives” including the “morning after pill.”

“Universal access to contraceptives. Here’s what that will mean for women across Canada: No more having to pay out-of-pocket for your reproductive health care. And yes, that includes the morning after pill — because when we say we support reproductive rights, we mean it,” posted the pro-abortion Trudeau on X, formerly Twitter, today.

Trudeau’s remarks concern Bill C-64, also known as “An Act respecting pharmacare,” which aims to create a national pharmacare program, despite healthcare in Canada falling exclusively under provincial authority. The bill was introduced on February 29 in the House of Commons.

His new pharmacare legislation came about under a demand from the New Democratic Party (NDP) and its leader Jagmeet Singh. The NDP leader said his support for the Trudeau government, which is keeping the Liberals in power, would crumble unless the prime minister introduced pharmacare legislation before March.

The NDP has an informal coalition with the Trudeau government that began last year, agreeing to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025. Until the NDP decides to break ranks with the Liberals, an early election call is unlikely.

Trudeau’s X post was immediately condemned by Campaign Life Coalition’s Director of Communications Pete Baklinski, who said the so-called morning-after pill, which “kill newly conceived babies,” should be “banned” in Canada.”

“As if it’s not bad enough that the Liberals are trying to contracept Canada out of existence with their terrible pharmacare plan, now they’re also going to cover pills that kill newly conceived babies,” wrote Baklinski in reply to Trudeau’s post.

“That’s right. The morning after pill, or Plan B, can be abortifacient to the newly conceived embryo. Plan B can be a killer pill. It should not be promoted in Canada; it should be banned. Shame on this government for always getting it wrong when it comes to life issues.”

Other Canadians also took to the post to rebuke the prime minister over his anti-life agenda.

While the new legislation is troubling, it is not a stark departure from the already bleak status quo, as it only seeks to provide a framework for funding to provinces to cover certain diabetes drugs and contraceptives. All provinces, however, already have in place similar plans that cover most drugs. Some provinces, such as Alberta and Quebec, have nonetheless said they will be opting out of the program.

Trudeau on March 7 boasted on X that “Women should be free to decide when and how they want to start a family – and they should have access to affordable contraception.”

“That’s why our pharmacare legislation includes universal access to contraception.”

For Catholics, the Church’s teaching prohibiting the use of artificial contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, has remained constant. The Catholic Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

