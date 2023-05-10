Trudeau promises millions more in federal funding for abortions on eve of Canadian March for Life

The federal government will give more than $4.2 million in funding to the 'Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund to the University of British Columbia (UBC) – Contraception and Abortion Research Team and Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights for their projects.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged yesterday that his government will fund millions of dollars more to pro-abortion initiatives, which drew the ire of Canada’s top pro-life group who blasted the timing of the announcement made on the eve of Canada’s 26th National March for Life, as a “disrespect” for the unborn.

In total, the federal government will give “more than” $4.2 million in funding to the “Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Fund to the University of British Columbia (UBC) – Contraception and Abortion Research Team (CART) and Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights for their projects.”

The federal government said that “the Government of Canada will always defend a woman’s right to choose while improving access for everyone.”

“I want to make this clear: We’ll always defend your right to choose – and we’ll keep working to make sure you can access sexual and reproductive health services, including abortions. Today, @MarciIenannounced support for two projects that do just that,” Trudeau tweeted Tuesday.

In a news release Tuesday, Marci Ien, minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, said that “women across Canada face barriers when accessing abortion services,” and that is why the government should continue to “work with” the radical pro-abortion group Action Canada, as well as the University of British Columbia.

Canada’s top pro-life group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), blasted Trudeau’s funding announcement as a show of his “bitterness and animosity towards pro-life Canadians.”

“The fact that this funding announcement was made on the eve of the National March for Life demonstrates Justin Trudeau’s bitterness and animosity towards pro-life Canadians,” CLC director of political operations Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“He’s trying to rub his disrespect for the sanctity of human life in our faces, and to show us just how much he despises pro-life Canadians.”

The 2023 federal budget of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government of note has allocated $36 million to fund the promotion of abortion over three years starting in 2024 while at the same time including a text that blasted America’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

As for the new funding, UBC-CART will get $3,833,486 in funding “to address barriers to abortion” with Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights getting $428,236 in funding “to expand its Access Line and Sexual Health Information Hub programs.”

In 2022, the federal government gave them $2,291,773.

Of note is that the SRH Fund was established through the Liberal’s 2021 budget, with a first investment of $45 million.

Fonseca called out the funding as an “abuse” of taxpayers’ money.

“It’s also an abuse of taxpayers, many of whom disagree with being forced to pay for abortion advocacy or abortion killings themselves which they understand are medically unnecessary,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

Canada’s 26th National March for Life will be held this Thursday and will see pro-life Canadians of all ages gather to celebrate life.

The March for Life is organized by Canada’s top pro-life organization CLC, which will be on-site for the event.

“We stand firm for the pre-born, mothers in crisis pregnancies, those targeted due to disability, and the elderly in hospitals and care homes,” CLC said.

“We march in solidarity with the vulnerable and marginalized.”

Trudeau’s announcement is ‘self-contradictory,’ says CLC

“This Trudeau government announcement is self-contradictory on its face. It states, ‘These investments reflect the Government of Canada’s belief that everyone has the right to make decisions about their own bodies.’ However, mothers who choose to have an abortionist kill their babies are making a decision about someone else’s body — that of the baby,” Fonseca said.

“In a very real sense, abortion represents the state sanctioning people to take away bodily autonomy from other human beings! The opposite of what the Liberal government announcement is claiming.”

Last year, Trudeau did the same thing in waiting only days before the March for Life to promise more taxpayer dollars to pro-abortion groups.

Unlike in the United States, abortion in Canada exists in a legal vacuum since being decriminalized.

The 1988 Morgentaler decision saw the Supreme Court of Canada throw out the last remaining abortion law on the basis that it was unconstitutional. Since then, there exists no federal law regulating abortion, and thus the practice is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy.

The Rally and March for Life will occur on Parliament Hill taking place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST, with the March extending through downtown Ottawa starting at 1:30 p.m.

After the March, Silent No More awareness presentations will be held starting at 2:30 p.m. on the Hill. beginning at 2:30 p.m. on the Hill.

Evening events include the annual Rose Dinner and the Youth Banquet, both of which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Ottawa Conference and Events Centre.

To find more information on the 2023 March for Life as well as events taking place during it, visit marchforlife.ca.

