Trudeau promotes abortion in speech to high school students in New Brunswick

The Canadian prime minister told young people that women have a 'right' to abortion, even though that 'right' doesn't exist in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and that no Liberal Party MP is allowed to be pro-life.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his time on the taxpayers’ dime to promote the killing of the unborn to an auditorium full of high school students, saying that women should have full, unrestricted access to abortion.

“It’s very simple: It’s a woman’s right to choose what she does with her own body,” Trudeau said before the auditorium filled with high school students in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Trudeau went on to say a “progressive” Liberal Party that recognizes the “Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the freedom to make your own choices in life,” must mandate that “all Members of Parliament, anyone who wanted to run for the Liberal Party, has to agree.”

“They have to agree to defend a woman’s right to choose,” he said.

Before Trudeau took over as the Liberal Party leader in 2013, the party in fact had a few pro-life MPs and did not mandate all MPs be for abortion. However, as soon as Trudeau took office as Prime Minister in 2015, he banned all future nominees running to be MPs in the party from having pro-life views.

Trudeau’s appearance at the high school in New Brunswick coincided with his visit to the province to support pro-abortion Liberal Premier Susan Holt, who was just elected to office. One of Holt’s first actions was to restore funding for abortions to private clinics that had been removed by former Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs.

Trudeau’s claim that abortion rights are somehow enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is a stretch, as abortion rights do not exist in Canadian law.

As noted by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of communications Pete Baklinski in a recent LifeSiteNews report, he observed that when it comes to Canada’s laws on abortion, the reality is there are “none.”

“There exists no ‘abortion law’ in Canada,” said Baklinski, who explained how Canada’s abortion rules have changed since the practice was allowed in 1969.

For years, Trudeau has professed his support for abortion despite having been baptized Catholic. In recent weeks, the Liberals under Trudeau and the New Democratic Party (NDP) under leader Jagmeet Singh have boosted up their pro-abortion rhetoric amid falling polling numbers.

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this week that Minister of Tourism Soraya Martinez Ferrada confirmed that the Liberal government will push for so-called abortion “rights” leading into the next federal election even though such “rights” do not exist in Canadian law.

In one instance, Trudeau took to social media to promote his commitment to the killing of unborn Canadians through abortion, boasting about his government’s new website intended to make it as easy as possible for women to access abortion. He has also repeatedly boasted about his pro-abortion record in the House of Commons.

According to CLC, abortion has killed in Canada over four million preborn babies, which is roughly the equivalent to the population of Alberta since its legalization in 1969.

