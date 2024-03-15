Trudeau refuses to pause carbon tax hike despite appeals from 7 of 10 Canadian premiers

The premiers of Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and Alberta have called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax hike scheduled for April 1st.

Tell your MP and Senators to drop the carbon tax Send a message TODAY

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has doubled down on his promise to increase the carbon tax on April 1, despite seven out of ten provincial premiers pleading with him to halt his plan.

On March 13, Trudeau told reporters in Calgary, Alberta that he will not provide Canadians with tax relief after the premiers of Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and Alberta all called on him to pause the tax hike scheduled for April 1.

“Isn’t right now everyone stressed out? It is a stressful time – there are massive challenges around the world in terms of inflation, in terms of supply chains or wars going on in a way that is putting more pressure on people,” he said at the press conference.

“Those are just the facts. The question is, what do we choose to do with it? What decisions do we make collectively, to tackle this problem?” he questioned.

However, Trudeau maintained that his carbon tax is a necessary tool to reduce carbon emissions, claiming that the tax will ensure “middle class families and vulnerable families across the country weren’t carrying the brunt of that price on pollution.”

“And that’s exactly what we’ve done,” he asserted. “With our price on pollution that is more than the average family will pay with the carbon price.”

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadian households hundreds of dollars annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

The April 1 tax hike will increase the federal carbon tax to 17 cents per liter of gasoline, 21 cents per liter of diesel, and 15 cents per cubic meter of natural gas.

In addition to seven out of ten of Canada’s premiers opposing the tax hike, a recent survey found that 70 percent of Canadians likewise oppose Trudeau’s carbon tax increase.

Similarly, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly called on Trudeau to “axe the tax.”

“BREAKING: 70% of provinces and 70% of Canadians oppose Trudeau’s 23% carbon tax hike on April Fools’ Day,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BREAKING: 70% of provinces and 70% of Canadians oppose Trudeau’s 23% carbon tax hike on April Fools’ Day. Sign here to spike the hike and axe the tax: https://t.co/TUD0Gq7kCF pic.twitter.com/nQdKClNkaK — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 13, 2024

However, despite appeals from politicians and Canadians alike, Trudeau remains determined to increase the carbon tax regardless of its effects on Canadians’ lives.

“My job is not to be popular – although it helps. My job is to do the right things for Canada. Now. And do the right things for Canadians,” he declared.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

Tell your MP and Senators to drop the carbon tax Send a message TODAY

Share











