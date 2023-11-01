Trudeau rejects demands for carbon tax exemptions in Saskatchewan, Alberta: ‘Absolutely not’

‘There will absolutely not be any other carve-outs or suspensions of the price on pollution,’ Trudeau said. ‘This is designed to phase out home heating oil, the way we made a decision to phase out coal.’

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed western provinces’ requests for carbon tax exemptions after he announced a new policy that favors the Atlantic provinces, which are headed by Liberal governments.

On October 31, Trudeau told reporters that he will not make any further carve-outs to the carbon tax amid demands from Saskatchewan and Alberta to extend the tax relief to Conservative provinces.

“There will absolutely not be any other carve-outs or suspensions of the price on pollution,” Trudeau declared. “This is designed to phase out home heating oil, the way we made a decision to phase out coal … This is specifically about ending the use of home heating oil.”

Trudeau’s statement was supported by both Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Rather than extend the exemption, Trudeau suggested that Canadians purchase a heat pump, which Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe explained is an unreasonable solution.

“The Govt of Canada’s own website says heat pumps only work to a temperature of -15C to -25C and below that, ‘a supplemental system must be used to provide heating,'” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Last time I checked, it gets a little colder than that here,” he added. “The Trudeau-NDP government really does want to leave Saskatchewan families in the cold.”

Trudeau’s decision last week to suspend the carbon tax on home heating oil has been criticized for benefiting Atlantic provinces, a historically Liberal stronghold, while leaving western and Conservative provinces literally out in the cold.

Moe pointed out that the tax exemption only applies to home heating oil, which is primarily used in Atlantic provinces, while other forms of heating, including natural gas (the main source of heat in western provinces) is not exempt.

“I cannot accept the federal government giving an affordability break to people in one part of Canada, but not here,” Moe said in a video posted on X on October 30.

“The prime minister chose to make life more affordable for families in one part of the country, while leaving Saskatchewan families out in the cold,” he said.

As a result, Moe promised that if the exemption was not extended to other forms of heating, he will direct SaskEnergy to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas, “effectively providing Saskatchewan residents with the very same exemption that the federal government has given heating oil in Atlantic Canada.”

However, Wilkinson dismissed Moe’s demand, saying, “There will be no more carve-outs coming.”

“We expect him to comply with the laws of the land,” he added. “It is a requirement that they collect that or that it be collected in some way.”

Trudeau’s decision comes as Atlantic Liberals are beginning to vote alongside Conservatives to end the carbon tax. The Atlantic provinces have voted primarily Liberal since 2015, but recent polls reveal that many Canadians living there plan to vote Conservative.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadians hundreds more annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

While Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings has been ridiculed for suggesting that if Western provinces want the same benefits as Atlantic provinces, they should vote Liberal, he may be correct, according to Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre.

“Justin—you must treat all Canadians equally,” noted Poilievre on X. “You’ve paused the carbon tax on oil heating until after the election. Now do natural gas, propane & other heating. Commons Sense Conservatives offer unanimous consent to pass the law axing all your heating taxes tomorrow. Deal?”

On October 29, Poilievre wrote also a letter to Trudeau directly asking him to expand his carbon tax break to natural gas users. Almost all western Canadians use natural gas to heat their homes. Poilievre also said in his letter that Trudeau’s carbon tax break for Atlantic Canadians showed that he was “admitting” the whole scheme is a failure.

