Trudeau remains committed to achieving UN’s anti-family Sustainable Development Goals by 2030

The Canadian prime minister says the response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows that Agenda 2030, which includes 17 points related to so-called 'climate change' and health care, can be achieved.

(LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau openly boasted that Canada’s experience with the COVID pandemic “showed us what we’re capable of” regarding implementing the anti-family and so-called Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the globalist United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030.

Trudeau’s comments were posted to the UN’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Of note is that Trudeau is the co-chair of the UN Secretary-General’s SDG Advocates group, a position he has been in since last year.

The UN’s SDGs are made up of 17 points related to so-called “climate change” and health care, which it hopes will be adopted by 2030 by many nations.

“We’re down at halftime,” Trudeau said, “but I remain incredibly optimistic.”

“I mean, yes, we had a pandemic and global circumstances that slowed down the progress we would have liked to have made, but it also showed us what we’re capable of,” he added.

Trudeau then said, “We’ve come together to counter the food crisis caused by Russia’s illegal invasion.”

He also boasted, “The way we worked on vaccines and getting them out around the world through the pandemic and supporting people that showed us what we’re capable of.”

Trudeau said the SDG goals “are what is necessary to create a successful planet,” adding that “If we don’t get them right, then nobody succeeds.”

LifeSiteNews has previously reported on the goals found in the UN’s 2030 Agenda, which include promoting “universal access” to abortion as well as contraceptives, a universal so-called sex education, along with the “need to promote so-called gender equality, with the ambiguous concept of gender increasingly interpreted as a culturally determined sex that everyone has the right to change.”

Last month, Bishop Manuel Sánchez Monge of Santander, Spain exposed the UN’s Agenda 2030 as akin to a sort of anti-Christian “trap.”

“Behind Agenda 2030 lies an attempt to change civilization, a new world order that will change the beliefs of individuals,” Monge wrote. “It is a globalist system – which has nothing to do with globalization – aimed at establishing an unelected and undemocratic world government.”

The UN Agenda 2030 is based on promoting so-called SDGs.

The Canadian federal government under Trudeau for a time implemented COVID jab mandates for all federal workers as well as for air, rail, and sea travel.

The last of these COVID dictates was suspended in October 2022 after months of protests, including the Freedom Convoy, calling for an end to the mandates.

Trudeau went as far as to enact the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with Freedom Convoy protesters demanding an end to all COVID mandates.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23, 2022.

Since becoming prime minister in 2015, Trudeau has pushed a radical “climate change” agenda that has increased costs for many products, primarily due to his imposition of a punitive and ever-increasing “carbon tax” on gas and diesel.

The raising of fuel-related taxes has come in conjunction with the Trudeau government’s decision to join a variety of global initiatives, including the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” which involves phasing out or reducing the use of coal-fired power plants, nitrogen-rich fertilizers, and natural gas.

A mid-January article from Blacklock’s Reporter reveals how Trudeau Liberals’ “Just Transition” plan could impact and threaten the jobs of 2.7 million Canadians.

The “just transition” green energy plan was announced in January by Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, who informed citizens the federal government will be moving ahead with what it calls “just transition” legislation.

The so-called “just transition” legislation will be designed to coerce workers in the oil and gas sector to transition into “green” jobs.

No less than three western Canadian premiers, from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have blasted the suggestion that the federal government could take control of a province’s natural resources, calling the idea “dangerous” for national unity.

They have all vowed to fight for their province’s resource industries, which per the Canadian constitution is under provincial jurisdiction.

