Trudeau repeats lie that ‘unmarked graves’ were found at Church-run residential schools

During an 'Indigenous History Month' speech on June 18, Trudeau reiterated the lie that 'the discovery of unmarked graves has been an awakening for people across Canada,' omitting the fact that no bodies have been found.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has once again falsely stated that “unmarked graves” have been discovered at former residential schools, some of which were run by the Catholic Church.

During a June 18 “Indigenous History Month” reception in Ottawa, Trudeau lamented the “discovery” of unmarked graves at indigenous residential school sites, despite not one body having been found. Since the 2021 accusations, over 100 Canadian churches have been vandalized or set ablaze.

“In recent years, the discovery of unmarked graves has been an awakening for people across Canada,” Trudeau falsely stated.

“An awakening to the truth that you all already knew,” he misled.

While no graves have been found, Trudeau’s statement that the unsubstantiated claims of unmarked graves have been an awakening for Canadians is true, as Catholics and others have becoming increasingly frustrated with the proliferation of the unproven allegations.

Last month, CityNews deleted a social media post claiming 215 “unmarked graves” were found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School three years ago after X’s “Community Notes” feature reminded users that no bodies have actually been found.

While churchmen and politicians, including the Conservatives, have largely gone along with the “unmarked graves” narrative, pushback against the baseless claims has ramped up.

Last September, retired Bishop of Calgary Frederick Henry blasted the blatant “lie” that thousands of missing Indigenous children who attended residential schools run by the Catholic Church were somehow “clandestinely” murdered by “Catholic priests and nuns.”

Canadian indigenous residential schools, while run by both the Catholic Church and other Christian churches, were mandated and set-up by the federal government and ran from the late 19th century until the last school closed in 1996.

While some children did die at the once-mandatory boarding schools, evidence has revealed that many of the children tragically passed away as a result of unsanitary conditions due to the federal government, not the Catholic Church, failing to properly fund the system.

Over 100 churches have been burned or vandalized across Canada in seeming retribution for the claims. Instead of apologizing, the Trudeau government and the mainstream media have seemed to sympathize with those destroying churches, as evidenced by a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter.

Share











