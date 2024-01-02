Trudeau ridiculed globally for mandating menstrual products in men’s bathrooms

'The Liberal decision to distribute tampons in men’s toilets everywhere, including on military bases, is just another step in the systematic attack against masculinity, and part of a wider ideological battle,' People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier wrote.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received international ridicule on social media for mandating feminine hygiene products in men’s bathrooms, with some saying the policy is a systematic attack “against masculinity.”

“Back in the day, when only women menstruated, we had to pay for our own products,” Conservative Senator Linda Frum said in a posting to X (formerly Twitter) on December 12 that included a picture of a menstruation basket in the men’s washroom in Canada’s parliament.

“But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces, including Parliament Hill — where this photo was taken today.”

In response to Frum’s posting, user Vivian Bercovici replied, “No. Say it ain’t so. Coming soon: Urinals in women’s rest rooms.”

Frum replied with a “100 percent.”

A new federal mandate that came into effect on December 15 forces all Canadian federal workplaces, including military bases, to provide what are termed “menstruation kits” in men’s bathrooms to promote “inclusivity.”

The directive was issued by Employment and Social Development Canada, which claims giving out free pads and tampons in men’s bathrooms enables “menstruating persons to take part fully in the workforce and society at large.”

One X (formerly Twitter) user@therealmrbench noted how the New York Post picked up on the story, which shows “Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to make Canada the laughingstock of the world.”

Another X (formerly Twitter) user @FedUpWithGovmt, posted on December 26, “Yo Canada You have a very serious problem. This woke nut job (Trudeau) is leading your country.”

In reply to this post, @LegacyGunns wrote back, “Oh, he is not woke. He just know how to get votes.”

This led to @FedUpWithGovmt replying with, “He is disgusting. How many fools in Canada voted for him. Americans who voted for Biden are just as stupid.”

The Post article ran on December 26 and included both Frum’s comments as well as some from People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, who just before Christmas tore a page off the new federal government directive mandating feminine hygiene products in men’s bathrooms.

“The Liberal decision to distribute tampons in men’s toilets everywhere, including on military bases, is just another step in the systematic attack against masculinity, and part of a wider ideological battle,” Bernier wrote on X (formerly Twitter), which LifeSiteNews reported.

Bernier has been a consistent vocal opponent of extreme gender-bending ideologies, saying there are only two “sexes” and that “common sense will prevail” in the gender debate. He has also been opposed to LGBT indoctrination in public schools and has called out the Conservative Party of Canada for not being vocal enough about these issues.

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable push in western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

Trudeau’s Liberal government is fully on board with the LGBT agenda. Recently, it pledged a whopping $100 million in funding for LGBT activist groups, with much of the money focused on youth and on-the-ground initiatives.

In 2017, the Senate passed what is termed the transgender rights bill that adds “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

Around the same time, federal public servants were forced to take a mandatory feminist “gender equality” course or face unspecified consequences.

