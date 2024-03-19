Trudeau says he considers ‘quitting every day’ but vows to stay on as prime minister

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said that while Trudeau thinks about quitting, Canadians think about firing him.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told Canadians that he considers quitting “every day,” but that he is determined to stay on anyway.

During a March 15 interview with Radio-Canada, the French arm of the government-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Trudeau revealed that he routinely thinks about abandoning his role as prime minister and views his job as “super platte,” a French phrase that directly translates to “super flat.”

“I think about quitting every day. It’s a crazy job I’m doing, making the personal sacrifices,” he said. “Of course, it’s super tough. It’s very challenging at times.”

However, Trudeau noted that he “could not be the man I am and abandon the fight at this point.”

Trudeau’s interview sparked controversy online as the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) originally reported that Trudeau said he found his job “super boring” when he used the French phrase “super platte.”

Shortly after, the Crown outlet changed Trudeau’s statement to “very challenging” following backlash from a Canadian columnist. The outlet failed to explain why they made the change or if Trudeau’s office had anything to do with it.

“Super platte,” which can be translated as “super boring,” could also mean “super unfortunate” or a number other of similar statements.

The interview garnished ridicule from Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who blasted Trudeau for his statement suggesting that serving Canadians is “boring.”

“Canadians are not the only ones suffering,” Poilievre Poilievre said at an “Axe the Tax” rally in Fredericton, New Brunswick this weekend.

“Justin Trudeau has it very tough,” he continued sarcastically. “You hear about this? He’s a little bit bored… incredible this quote, I gotta read these quotes here today. He said this in French in an interview with Rad Can, he said, ‘I think about quitting every day.’ Isn’t that funny? We think about firing him every day.”

“‘It’s a crazy job making the personal sacrifices,’” he added, referring to the interview.

“Yeah right, like flying off to Billionaire Island. Burning thousands and thousands of liters of jet fuel at our expense into the atmosphere. And in these 80, 90 $100,000 vacations you take – sounds like a terrible personal sacrifice,” Poilievre challenged.

“I’m quoting you: ‘Of course, it’s super tough. It’s super boring at times,'” he quoted.

“Wow. Thinks the job is boring .. [but] serving the people is not boring. serving the people is what we do,” he declared.

In the original BBC story, Justin Trudeau said he was “super bored” with being PM. That line disappeared from the story over claims of mistranslation. Really?? @PierrePoilievre says if Trudeau feels like quitting every day, Canadians feel like firing him just as frequently. pic.twitter.com/Bjixo8ZcZ6 — David Krayden (@DavidKrayden) March 17, 2024

The interview comes as a recent poll found that 70 percent of Canadians believe country is “broken” as Trudeau focuses on less important issues. Similarly, in January, most Canadians reported that they’re worse off financially since Trudeau took office.

Additionally, a January poll showed that 46 percent of Canadians expressed a desire for the federal election to take place sooner rather than the latest mandated date in the fall of 2025.

Recent polls show that the scandal-plagued government has sent the Liberals into a nosedive with no end in sight. Per a recent LifeSiteNews report, according to polls, were a Canadian federal election held today, Conservatives under Poilievre would win a majority in the House of Commons over Trudeau’s Liberals.

Share











