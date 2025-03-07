Trudeau says he will resign next week despite Trump’s claim he will stay in office

Trudeau reaffirmed that he will resign as prime minister within days or a week as the Liberals elect their new leader on Sunday.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that he will resign within a week after hinting that he may stay on as leader.

During a March 6 press conference, Trudeau announced that he will step down as prime minister in the coming days or week, as the Liberal Party is scheduled to elect a new leader this Sunday

“I look forward to a transition to my duly elected successor in the coming days or week,” Trudeau told reporters.

“Are you considering playing some kind of caretaker role up to and including staying?” asked a reporter.

“No I will not be,” he replied.

On January 6, Trudeau announced that he would step down as Liberal leader and prime minister after the Liberal Party elects a new leader, which is scheduled for March 9.

However, he recently hinted that he may stay on as prime minister longer than expected. Earlier this week, he told reporters that his time in office will be “up to a conversation between the new leader and myself.”

“It should happen reasonably quickly, but there’s a lot of things to do in a transition like this, particularly at this complicated time in the world,” he said, referring to a trade war between Canada and the United States over tariff threats.

Shortly after, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he believes Trudeau is using the trade war to stay in power.

“Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs,” Trump wrote.

“I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped.”

“He said that it’s gotten better, but I said, ‘That’s not good enough.’ The call ended in a ‘somewhat’ friendly manner!” Trump recalled.

“He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what’s going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!” he continued.

Indeed, while Trudeau has now promised he will step down, he appears to be using his last days in office to push his radical agenda on Canadians.

As LifeSiteNews recently reported, Trudeau has made 104 federal appointments, including judges, diplomats, “special advisors,” and federal boards since announcing his resignation.

Furthermore, in February, he joked that one of the perks of leaving office is being able to be “ruthless about the things you want to do and the things that you don’t want to do.”

