Trudeau says infamous remarks calling unvaccinated ‘racist’ and ‘misogynist’ were taken out of context

Trudeau remains insistent that his 2021 comments referring to those opposed to the experimental COVID vaccines as racists and misogynists were 'taken out of context.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed to a legacy media journalist that remarks he made in 2021 in which he called people opposed to the COVID jabs “misogynists” and “racists” were taken “out of context.”

While being interviewed on an April 4 episode of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Matt Galloway show, Trudeau was asked by the host if he “regrets” using “language” that went after people opposed to the experimental COVID shots.

Instead of apologizing for his remarks, Trudeau claimed that the words he used to describe those opposed to the then-mandated vaccines were “taken out of context” as they were intensified via what he called “misinformation and disinformation.”

Trudeau said that he was only really talking about “specific groups of racist, intolerant protesters” when he made the inflammatory comments. However, when looking at his original 2021 statement, this does not appear to be the case.

When appearing on La semaine des 4 Julie, a popular French-language talk show program in Quebec, Trudeau said that Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

This is not the first time Trudeau has denied his statements or policies against COVID vaccine skeptics were severe.

In April of last year, Trudeau came under fire after claiming he did not “force” anyone to take the COVID-19 shots, despite his federal government mandating the novel injections as a condition of employment in all public sector jobs under its jurisdiction, leading to at least 2,560 federal employees being suspended for not taking the shots.

His government also barred those who did not take the shots from all plane, train and sea travel.

Trudeau later did acknowledge that there are “potential side effects in vaccinations,” but insisted that such side effects are “rare” – despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showing over 30,000 reported deaths following COVID vaccination, in addition to over 65,000 permanent disabilities.

During the Freedom Convoy protests in 2022, before he enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), Trudeau once again disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views,” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Last year, LifeSiteNews reported on how the details of the Canadian federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots were recently disclosed after being hidden for over three years.

The contract with Pfizer shows the government agreed to accept the unknown long-term safety and efficacy of the shots. The details of the Pfizer contract do not disclose how much the government spent on the jabs.

A bill introduced by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre that would have given Canadians back their “bodily autonomy” by banning future jab mandates was voted down last year after Trudeau’s Liberals and other parties rejected it.

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots have resulted in a growing number of Canadians filing for financial compensation over injuries from the jabs via the federal Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

VISP has already paid well over $11 million to those injured by COVID injections.

Earlier this year, LifeSiteNews reported on how officials from Health Canada have admitted that there is “residual plasmid DNA” in the COVID shots after a Conservative MP asked the agency through an official information request if the DNA fragments were in the shots.

