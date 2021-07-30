Trudeau says no more ‘excuses’ to not get a COVID shot, blames new cases on unvaccinated

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

July 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there are no more “excuses” to not get the COVID-19 shots and attributed new cases of the virus to those who have not been jabbed.

“These vaccines work and they’re safe, and they’re also available, and of course, completely free, so with enough doses for everyone, there’s no more excuses to not get your shot,” Trudeau said Tuesday in Moncton, New Brunswick.

He then said new cases are due to those who have chosen not to get the COVID-19 injections, which have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

“We don’t want to start overwhelming our ICUs and hospitals again with unvaccinated people getting cases,” he said.

He claimed that the “overwhelming majority” of new cases “right now” in Canada are in those who “haven’t been fully vaccinated yet.”

“It’s the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated who are getting sick right now.”

Trudeau’s comments were made while also announcing Canada has received 66 million doses of the COVID-19 jabs total thus far.

He had made similar comments on July 20 in Ontario, pinning rising case numbers on the unvaccinated.

Trudeau also let slip publicly what has been speculated for some time that those with two doses of the COVID-19 jab can still pass on the virus to others.

Recent statistics from the U.K. government show that most cases, more than 50 percent, of the Delta variant of COVID-19 are in those who have had two doses of the virus jab.

Vaccines in Canada are not mandatory and each province is in charge of its health matters.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all of which are connected to abortion.

Trudeau on Tuesday said the COVID-19 jabs have passed Canada’s “world-class standards of medical approvals” and that they “work.”

Canadian doctor Charles Hoffe of Lytton, British Columbia, recently stated that he has seen blood clotting in his patients who have had COVID-19 jabs. He also gave a dire warning, saying the “mechanism of injury” from the COVID-19 shots is “causing permanent damage” to organs that cannot regenerate and that “the worst is yet to come.”

Trudeau said in June that this autumn his government will roll out a type of “national certification of vaccination status” that travelers can use to prove they’ve had the “full” two doses of the COVID-19 jab.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will not force residents of his province to be inoculated against COVID-19, or will he introduce a local “vaccine passport.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently said that his government will neither introduce a provincial “vaccine passport” nor accept one if imposed at the federal level. He has also passed a bill that removed a mandatory vaccination clause in provincial law.

Currently, Manitoba and Quebec have forms of vaccine proof one can attain in digital form.

In late spring, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister officially launched the province’s immunization card program for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In May, the Quebec government announced that it will now send “electronic proof” in the form of a QR code to those who have had a COVID-19 jab.

Recently, the government in the province of Quebec threatened to enforce a local COVID-19 vaccine passport that would limit access to services deemed non-essential.

Contact information:

Justin Trudeau - Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON K1A 0A2

Fax: 613-941-6900

[email protected]

https://pm.gc.ca/en/connect/contact

To contact your member of parliament (MP), click here.

To contact members of Canada’s senate, click here.