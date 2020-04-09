Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: ‘Could take 12 to 18 months’

OTTAWA, April 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s prime minister stated today that his country won’t “return to normal” until a vaccine for the coronavirus is found, which “could take 12 to 18 months.”

“We will not be coming back to our former normal situation; we can’t do that until we have developed a vaccine and that could take 12 to 18 months,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Thursday, as reported in the National Post.

“We don’t exactly know how long — we hope it’s earlier rather than later.”

The prime minister made his remarks outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, just hours after health officials released their new projections on death from the coronavirus in Canada.

Public health officials reported their projection modelling shows the best case scenario is 11,000 to 22,000 deaths in Canada, which has a population of 37.5 million, from the COVID-19, the National Post reported.

“The best-case scenario figure requires keeping the spread of infections to just 2.5 to five per cent of Canadians. Based on the modelling, to get there Canada will have to keep a high level of physical distancing measures in place for a while,” it added.

“In the bad scenarios, where infections reach up to 70 to 80 percent of the population, deaths go well over 300,000,” according to the Post.

Canada is at a “fork in the road” Trudeau said. “The path we take is up to us. It will take months of continued, determined effort.”

Trudeau’s predictions echo those of a number of prominent liberal figures, notably Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who told CBS earlier this week that life after the coronavirus will not be the same “for some time,” or at least until the population is “widely vaccinated.”

People’s fear of large public gatherings would be closer to normal “once we have the vaccination,” which could be possibly within 18 months, he claimed.

“Our foundation works a lot on diagnostics and vaccines,” Gates said. Vaccine producers are the ones “that can really get things back on track where we’re not worried about large public gatherings.”

This was also echoed by Obamacare architect Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel – a bioethicist who thinks people should die at age 75 and is advising 77-year-old presidential hopeful Joe Biden on the coronavirus.

“Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications,” Emanuel told MSNBC.

“I know that’s dreadful news to hear. How are people supposed to find work if this goes on in some form for a year and a half? Is all that economic pain worth trying to stop COVID-19? The truth is we have no choice.”

READ: AG Barr ‘very concerned’ about ‘personal liberty’ after Gates proposes digital vaccine certificates

Henry Kissinger, 96, also wrote in the Wall Street Journal that the United States would need to join a global program to deal with damage from the Wuhan flu.

This global program would have to, among other things, “develop new techniques and technologies for infection control and commensurate vaccines across large populations,” Kissinger stated.

However, Christopher Ferrara of The Remnant is among those calling into question the accuracy of the projection modelling, as well as the need for the drastic lockdown measures in place across North America and the globe to contain the spread of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

“It is becoming clearer with each passing day that the death toll from the Wuhan virus is not rising exponentially as the ‘experts’ predicted but only modestly in some places while leveling off or even declining almost everywhere else in the country — as well as the world,” he contended.

Ferrara’s own prediction for the United States focused not on 12 to 18 months ahead, but the immediate future.

“As the real data emerge and the vast contours of Coronagate come into view, I have a sense that this absolutely incredible farce will reach its climax within the next week to ten days,” he contends.

“Then the question will be whether the denouement will be a triumph for Trump or a debacle that will usher in the terminal Democrat dystopia,” Ferrara writes.

“The horrendous human cost of this farce and the immense stakes in Trump succeeding aside, the next two weeks will make for a fascinating study in the sociology of induced mass panic in a mass democracy.”