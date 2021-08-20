Trudeau scapegoats those who refuse COVID-19 jab: ‘They need to get vaccinated!’

The Prime Minister also suggested that people who refuse the experimental medical products are endangering Canadians, even Canadian children.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — The Prime Minister of Canada has encouraged Canadians to confront neighbors who choose not to take COVID-19 inoculations.

Justin Trudeau, 49, also suggested that people who refuse the experimental medical products are endangering Canadians, even Canadian children.

On Thursday August 19, while campaigning in Calgary for the upcoming federal elections, Justin Trudeau said that people who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus will be barred from plane and train travel. He also encouraged his supporters to protect themselves by confronting the unvaccinated people in their lives.

In a video posted to Twitter, Trudeau can be heard at the Calgary Liberal Party rally yelling “You deserve a government that is going to continue to say ‘Get vaccinated!’”

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice, but don’t think you can get on a plane, or a train, beside vaccinated people and put them at risk,” he continued.

Continuing to address the crowd of 80 at his “socially distanced” rally, the Prime Minister enlisted them in a campaign to convince others to take the inoculations.

“I need you to continue to step up,” Trudeau said.

“I need you to talk to your neighbors, talk to your friends, talk to those folks who are still wondering whether they should get vaccinated and tell them ‘Yes’,” he added.

“They need to get vaccinated so we protect ourselves, protect our communities, and protect our kids who can’t yet get vaccinated. I need you to get out there!”

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice. But don’t think you can get on a plane or a train beside vaccinated people and put them at risk!” #elxn44 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/SZHOlsxmEX — Pundit Class (@punditclass) August 20, 2021



Trudeau’s statement that unvaccinated people in particular endanger the vaccinated conflicts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advice that even the vaccinated can contract and spread COVID-19.

According to the CDC, if vaccinated, you “should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure [to COVID-19], even if you don’t have symptoms.” Additionally, the CDC advises that the vaccinated person should “wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.”

The CDC also warns that the fully vaccinated can contract and spread “variants” of the virus, saying, “If you are fully vaccinated and become infected with the Delta variant, you can spread the virus to others.”

Trudeau’s statement that we need to “protect” children from COVID-19 is at odds with the expert opinion of epidemiologist Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, a former senior adviser to COVID pandemic policy in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In his testimony, posted on LifeSite, Alexander stated that “only certain groups — which do not include healthy young people — were ever at risk during the coronavirus pandemic,”

“There is zero benefit to children from the vaccine. If children are infected with the virus, they are typically asymptomatic, and the disease is very mild and non-consequential,” he continued.

Citing data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which stated that children comprised “0.00 – 0.19%” of all COVID deaths, Alexander said, “The science is stable and settled globally: children are at near statistical zero risk of dying from COVID-19.”

Trudeau’s Thursday remarks followed a pledge by the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Erin O’Toole, to support COVID-19 jab passports and COVID-19 test mandates for domestic travelers by air, rail, or sea.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

