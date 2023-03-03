Trudeau ‘showing nothing but contempt’ with refusal to investigate China’s election meddling: MP

Canadian Members of Parliament voted to conduct a public inquiry, which the prime minister has so far chosen to ignore.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Despite MPs from all opposition parties agreeing to an independent public inquiry to investigate whether agents from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interfered in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 federal elections, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has refused to support the idea.

Today, Trudeau told reporters that “independent experts are looking at this issue” of possible CCP election meddling.

However, he did not commit to a full independent public inquiry, saying instead that “our intelligence and security agencies” are still looking into election meddling.

Yesterday, all opposition MPs from the Conservative Party of Canada, the NDP, and the Bloc Quebecois passed a motion in the House of Commons affairs committee in a 6-5 vote to request a public inquiry to look at CCP election meddling.

However, the motion is non-binding, which means the Trudeau Liberals can choose to ignore it.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper in a statement today said that Trudeau is “showing nothing but contempt for Parliament” by declining to investigate CCP election meddling by going against the house affairs committee’s will.

“Once again, Justin Trudeau is covering up the truth and telling Canadians there is ‘nothing to see here’ when it comes to Beijing’s interference in our democracy,” Cooper said.

Trudeau is also coming under fire over a supposed independent review that concluded Canada’s election safety systems worked as designed for the past two elections but was led by longtime top civil servant Morris Rosenberg.

Rosenberg, however, was the CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation at the same time a Chinese billionaire, at the request of CCP agents, gave it $200,000. Earlier this week, the Trudeau Foundation said it had returned the money, which LifeSiteNews reported about.

Yesterday as well, Canadian election commissioner Caroline Simard announced that she is opening new investigations into alleged CCP election interference claims after getting complaints to do so.

Trudeau and his Liberal government have come under scrutiny after a series of bombshell reports from the Globe & Mail and Global News showed that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documented an alleged intrusion in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 elections by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The reports also show that there was meddling in the candidate nomination races as well.

Both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections resulted in Trudeau’s re-election, with his Liberal Party forming a minority government in both instances.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship,” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

The issue really took off on February 17 when the Globe and Mail, citing CSIS documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

Matters were made worse on February 24 when Global News broke a story that showed that Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take any action.

The Global News report also revealed that Liberal MP Han Dong was alleged by security officials as being one of no less than 11 Toronto-area candidates who had clandestine support from CCP officials in the 2019 election.

Furthermore, it was alleged by sources that Dong is a willing partner in China’s election meddling network operating in Canada.

Of note is that Trudeau did not deny that the CCP could have been involved in his re-election. However, he blasted the fact the documents from CSIS were being publicly leaked.

While the issue of CCP meddling seems to be at an all-time high, the issue pre-exists the ongoing scandal.

Last July, LifeSiteNews reported that an analysis conducted by a federal research unit showed that the CCP may have tried to influence the outcome of the Canadian 2021 federal election, with other reports indicating the 2019 election may also have been subject to CCP meddling.

Late last year, Trudeau came under fire again after video footage emerged showing him being angrily accused by Chinese President Xi Jinping of leaking to the media the details of a conversation between the pair about the alleged interference.

