Trudeau signs deal to make abortion-tainted COVID vaccines in Canada

OTTAWA, Canada, February 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada has announced a deal with pharmaceutical giant Novavax, allowing the company to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal. Speaking to the press on February 2, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also revealed that another deal had been signed with Precision NanoSystems.

Trudea signed a “memorandum of understanding” with Novavax, giving them permission to manufacture their vaccine at the National Research Council Royalmount site in Montreal, which is still under construction.

Trudeau predicted that Novavax would be able to produce “2 million doses of vaccine per month” at the site, which would help him to deliver on his promise to vaccinate “every Canadian who wants a vaccine.” Novavax’s arrival would most likely not be until later in 2021.

In addition to this, Vancouver-based Precision NanoSystems has been awarded “a federal investment of $25 million,” assisting it not only to build a manufacturing center for COVID vaccines, but to be able to produce “up to 240 million doses” by the time the center is completed in 2023.

During his press statement, Trudeau also highlighted the investment of $46 million in the vaccine development facility at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, which predicted it could make “up to 40 million doses annually.”

Canada has currently approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which both produce abortion-tainted injections. The equally abortion-tainted alternatives from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are also under consideration.

The Novavax experimental vaccine, currently in stage 3 trials, is also connected to abortion through its testing procedure. Some tests do use abortion derived cells, while others do not. The cells themselves are from the HEK-293 cell line, derived from kidney tissue taken from a healthy baby who was aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen recently conducted an interview with vaccine expert Pamela Ackers, who revealed that there were “hundreds of abortions” involved in developing the HEK-293 line, and that the babies were delivered alive, so that abortionists could extract the tissue while their heart was still beating.

Forbes hailed Novavax’s experimental vaccine as a “game changer,” noting that it would be both cheaper and easier to store and transport that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s products. Canada has previously signed up to receive up to 76 million doses from the company. The country has a population of just under 38 million. Recent results from trials in the U.K. suggested that the Novavax product was 89.3% effective.

In terms of the type of injection, Novavax differs from the mRNA injections of both Pfizer and Moderna. It is protein-based, and made using an invertebrate cell line Sf9 to produce protein nanoparticle antigens.

“Vaccines work,” Trudeau argued. “They are safe and effective. When it’s my turn, I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeve and get my doses. These vaccines save lives, so I hope you’ll join me.”

He did not comment on the advice which Health Canada, the government’s own public health agency, gave, telling people to avoid Pfizer’s injection completely if they have allergies to any of its ingredients.

Furthermore, recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that by January 22, at least 273 people in the U.S. had died after receiving a COVID vaccine. Most of the deaths occurred within 48 hours of receiving the vaccine.

Fears about the effects and safety of the experimental vaccines stem, among other things, from a warning about Pfizer’s vaccine, which indicated that there was no information about the effect on fertility, and stipulated that pregnancy should be avoided for two months after the injection, while breastfeeding mothers shouldn’t receive it.

Such results are in addition to former vice president of Pfizer Dr. Michael Yeadon and Dr. Theresa Deisher, who both strongly rejected the need for any vaccines to combat the coronavirus.

Yeadon declared that “there is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

Canada has been marked by its extreme response to COVID-19 and the draconian measures which have been enforced across the country. Shortly before Christmas, Ontario’s health minister Christine Elliott reaffirmed the roll-out of vaccine immunity passports, saying that “many people are going to need it for lots of reasons.”

Previously, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams had said that proof of COVID-19 vaccination might be made mandatory for people to move around freely. “So, what may be mandatory is proof of immunization or vaccination with the proper product in order to have latitude and freedom to move around, and certain access into long-term care facilities, a hospital or different things, without wearing other types of personal protective equipment, etc.,” Williams stated.

Speaking previously to LifeSiteNews, Lisa Bildy, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), stated that for a government to “threaten or mandate liberty restrictions” against Canadians who do not want a COVID-19 vaccine is indeed a violation of one’s charter rights.

“The government should make the Covid-19 vaccine available to all Canadians who want it, starting with those who are the most vulnerable. That should be the end of their involvement in the personal health decisions of Canadians,” Bildy said.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.