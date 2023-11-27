Trudeau signs partnership with EU to promote digital IDs, counter ‘disinformation’

Many experts have warned that a digital ID system could lead to the type of tyranny seen in China under its communist regime's social credit system.

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a digital agreement with the European Union (EU) to advance the implementation of a digital identification system and to counter online “disinformation.”

On November 24, Trudeau released the official terms of the Canada-EU Digital Partnership which aims to create digital credentials for Canadians, counter “disinformation,” and cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI).

“When Canada and Europe work together, we create good, middle-class jobs, we grow strong economies, and we make progress in the fight against climate change,” Trudeau stated in a statement from his office.

The details of the deal were discussed with European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel at the Canada-European Union (EU) Leaders’ Summit in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Under the agreement, both Canada and the EU will “work jointly in building on respective bilateral and multilateral cooperation fora such as the G7, G20, OECD, UN and WTO.”

The Group of 20 (G20), the 19 most influential countries on earth plus the EU, have endorsed several proposals to explore development of a “digital public infrastructure,” including digital identification systems and potentially a centralized digital currency.

Trudeau has repeatedly shown his loyalty to both EU and United Nation (UN) goals, apparently placing them above the well-being of Canadians.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals, as an example, are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” and include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil-fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

The Canada-EU deal also states that, “Both sides could cooperate in international standard setting to support the development of human-centric digital identity and digital credentials.”

The promotion of digital ID comes as many have warned that it could lead to a social credit system such as that used in Communist China.

Canadians may have already seen the potential dangers of a digital ID system and currency when, during the 2022 Freedom Convoy, Trudeau’s government enacted the Emergency Act (EA) to shut down the popular movement.

Under the EA, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland froze the bank accounts of Canadians who donated to the 2022 Freedom Convoy, which protested vaccine mandates and COVID regulations.

Trudeau revoked the EA a few days later after the protesters had been cleared out. At the time, seven of Canada’s 10 provinces opposed the use of the EA by Trudeau.

As articulated by LifeSiteNews correspondent David James, this type of financial crackdown is precisely why many fear the move toward an entirely digital, cashless society.

“What Freeland has outlined is an unprecedented incursion into financial activity that is designed to lock the people whom the government deems to be undesirable out of the system entirely,” James wrote in an op-ed.

“It confirms what many have been warning about for some time: that one of the core elements of the so-called Great Reset is to enslave populations by surveilling and controlling their transactions,” he continued. “China has already implemented its version of digital tyranny with its Social Credit System, which it will combine with its Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC]. Now Trudeau and Freeland have drawn back the curtain in Canada to reveal their version of digital despotism.”

