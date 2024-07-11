Trudeau, Singh skip out on Calgary Stampede as Poilievre draws massive crowd

Barring the COVID years, Trudeau had not missed the Calgary Stampede since becoming Liberal leader in 2013, with his absence even drawing attention from the mainstream media.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Justin Trudeau and his informal coalition partner Jagmeet Singh have decided to skip the Calgary Stampede this year amid plummeting popularity and calls for the prime minister’s resignation. Barring the COVID years, Trudeau has not missed the event since becoming Liberal leader in 2013.

From July 5-14, Canadians from around the country partake in the nation’s largest outdoor event: the Calgary Stampede Rodeo. Normally an event that draws the prime minister and other party leaders, this year Trudeau and New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh have opted out of attending, leaving the spotlight to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who drew a massive crowd of support.

“Back home for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth with the most beautiful woman on Earth,” Poilievre posted on X on the first day of the rodeo. “Happy Stampede!”

In contrast, Trudeau’s social media account ignored the renowned event, instead posting about Canadian soccer scores, electric busses, and the election of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Singh, who entered into an informal coalition with Trudeau in order to keep the Liberals in power, was likewise silent as the large annual event kicked off.

Filling the void of Trudeau’s absence, Poilievre took the opportunity to rally support for the Conservative government. Poilievre managed to draw a record 1,500 supporters to his BBQ event at the Stampede.

“He might be gone before I arrive,” Poilievre told the crowds, suggesting Trudeau might resign.

“Did you hear about that by-election in Toronto?” he said, referencing a Toronto by-election late last much which saw the Conservatives flip a 30 year Liberal stronghold.

“Ever since, Justin Trudeau has been in panic mode,” Poilievre continued. “Don’t feel offended, Calgary, that Justin Trudeau is hiding from you, he’s actually hiding from his own caucus, terrified to meet with the people who are supposed to be his greatest supporters.”

Even mainstream media outlets have pointed out that Trudeau’s absence is notable, considering he has not missed the event, except during COVID, since taking the reigns of the Liberal Party in 2013.

“Political watchers say the absence of Trudeau and Singh are calculated defensive moves to protect against friendly fire they may encounter at the outdoor festival,” CTV News wrote.

For years, Trudeau has seemed unable to go to public events without being met with jeers and boos from Canadians, as evidenced last year during his appearance at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

In a trip last year, Trudeau was met with shouts of condemnation from Albertans, with one woman calling on him to “repent” for his “sins.”

While Trudeau has won his last three election bids, with his most recent victory coming in 2021, support for the prime minister seems to be waning dramatically as his government is hit with scandal after scandal.

In fact, even Liberal Party members and insiders are now calling for the prime minister to resign his post, something he has maintained he will not do.

