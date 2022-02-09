Trudeau smears Freedom Convoy protesters as ‘a few people shouting and waving swastikas’ 

The Canadian PM made the comments during an emergency debate in Parliament on Monday.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has smeared hundreds of thousands of Canadians protesting vaccine mandates as “a few people shouting and waving swastikas.”

A heated emergency debate over the “Freedom Convoy” in Parliament on Monday saw the PM accuse the truckers of trying to blockade “democracy” and of harassing Ottawa residents.

Indirectly, the PM has also been smearing the large crowds of citizens who have been cheering them all along their way to Ottawa from different points in Canada and joining them in huge numbers in Ottawa.



“Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives,” Trudeau claimed.

“It has to stop. The people of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighborhoods,” he continued.

“This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united, and a few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are. This pandemic has sucked [sic] for all Canadians. Everyone’s tired of COVID, but these protests are not the way to get through it.”

All LifeSite contacts in Ottawa have reported not seeing or hearing of any flags or signs with swastikas during the protests. There has been a report of just one unknown person, at an unrelated indoor event where the PM was present, carrying a Canadian flag with a swastika scrawled on it.

Similarly, only one unknown, fully face-covered person, not related to the truckers, briefly carried a US Confederate flag in front of Parliament before being driven away by truckers. That appears to be the alleged “racist flags” that Trudeau, Doug Ford, and most Canadian and US media have repeatedly been referring to.



One protester in Ottawa explained to reporters that their presence hasn’t just helped to push back against the government’s draconian vaccine mandates, it has also served to make the city more secure for all:

Stepping up the government’s campaign against protesters on Monday, Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra encouraged the country’s provinces to suspend the commercial licenses and insurance of the thousands of truckers who are protesting in the streets throughout the country and demanding an end to the nation’s COVID-19 mandates.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a “state of emergency” in the capital on Monday and claimed the protests pose a “serious danger and threat to safety.”

“Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” a statement from the mayor read.

Separately, an Ottawa judge yesterday banned honking of horns by protesters for ten days.

Handed down by Justice Hugh McLean at the Ontario Superior Court, the injunction against honking could be extended next week despite the truckers voluntarily refraining from using their horns after 6 p.m. every evening anyway.

Canada’s truckers have shown no sign of leaving Ottawa, Toronto, or the border crossings of Coutts and Ambassador Bridge, even though official statements have denied that their presence has influenced recent government measures relieving COVID restrictions.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday night that his province would scrap vaccine passport measures starting from today, a significant victory for the protesters.

“We cannot remain at a heightened state of emergency forever,” Kenney said. “We have to begin to heal. And so Alberta will move on, but we’ll do so carefully. We’ll do so prudently.”

