Trudeau still refusing to recall Parliament despite ongoing Trump tariff threats

While Trump has delayed imposing tariffs for 30 days, Canadians are still expressing upset with Justin Trudeau for his refusal to recall Parliament as the threat of a trade war looms.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still refusing to reopen Parliament despite the growing tensions between Canada and the United States.

This week, Canadians pleaded with Trudeau to resume Parliament following the now-delayed 25% tariffs on Canadian exports that were set to be implemented on Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite the economic threat, Trudeau continued to deny the need for the reopening of the legislature.

“This is a moment where we need to set aside our differences and focus on delivering for Canadians, standing up for Canadians,” Trudeau told reporters on Saturday.

“We’re going through a difficult time right now,” he continued. “Emotions may run high here and there.”

“Will you recall Parliament?” asked a reporter.

“We have the tools,” replied Trudeau, suggesting such a recall is unnecessary.

On Saturday, Trump said an unprecedented 25 percent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico would soon be coming. Canadian oil and gas exports, as well as electricity exports that the U.S. imports in abundance, would be subject to a 10 percent tariff. Of note is that Trump enacted only a 10 percent tariff on goods from China.

Fortunately for Canadians, on Monday the country was given a 30-day reprieve from the tariffs by Trump after Trudeau promised to increase border security and crack down on fentanyl at the border.

Trudeau noted that Canada was implementing a “$1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl.”

Trudeau, who spoke with Trump twice Monday, said that Canada now will have “10,000 frontline personnel” who are “working on protecting the border.”

“In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering,” Trudeau said.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre pointed out that while Canadians are relieved to hear the tariffs will be paused, Parliament must resume so Canada can plan their response after the 30-day reprieve.

“Like Canadians across the country, Conservatives are relieved to hear that there will be a one month pause on tariffs from the United States that would have hurt workers, families and businesses on both sides of the border,” he wrote on X.

Like Canadians across the country, Conservatives are relieved to hear that there will be a one month pause on tariffs from the United States that would have hurt workers, families and businesses on both sides of the border. But this is not a time to sit back. We must urgently… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 3, 2025

“But this is not a time to sit back. We must urgently work to strengthen Canada’s economy and do everything we can to ensure these tariffs are never brought in,” Poilievre continued.

“Liberals must recall Parliament NOW and put country over Party so that we can put Canada First,” he declared.

Share











