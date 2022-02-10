Trudeau storms out of Parliament while getting grilled by Conservatives over COVID restrictions

After a Conservative MP hammered Trudeau with questions regarding his COVID measures, the floundering prime minister walked out of Parliament without answering.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fled an active parliamentary session to avoid answering a question from the opposition regarding his authoritarian COVID measures.

After Conservative Member of Parliament John Barlow hammered Trudeau with questions regarding his unscientific and discriminatory COVID measures, the floundering prime minister walked out of Parliament without answering as MPs booed and the Speaker of the House chuckled.

“Canada’s prime minister is pandering to politics by division, stoking anger and fear,” opened Barlow. “The rhetoric he used towards those Canadians who support lifting the mandate adds fuel to the fire, these are not the actions of a prime minister.”

“A senior member of the Liberal caucus [MP Joel Lightbound] has publicly criticized his tone, his language, and his approach to the pandemic. Will the prime minister act like a prime minister? Will he listen to the opposition, listen to his own caucus, listen to Canadians, or will he continue with this divisive rhetoric?” queried the MP.

In response to the question on behalf of Trudeau, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino skirted the question by mentioning that many truckers are vaccinated and working to ensure “the wheels of the economy continue to turn,” while adding that the government is working with the city of Ottawa to end the protests.

Immediately following the reply, Barlow stood up to press further, at which point commotion arose. The video footage displays overlayed text informing viewers that it was then that “Trudeau walked out, refusing to listen to the question.”

Loud booing can be heard over unintelligible shouting as the Speaker of the House begins to chuckle while telling Barlow he can continue with his question.

“Canadians are looking for pandemic leadership; Canadians are standing up right now, grabbing this moment in our history, because they know there is something fundamentally wrong when a prime minister refuses to listen,” expressed Barlow. “Countries around the world are changing direction but here in Canada our prime minister resorts to playground antics and calling names. If ever there was a time for inspired leadership, it is now.”

“Will the prime minister grow up? Will he do his job? Will he listen to Canadians?” asked Barlow as the Conservatives erupted in standing applause.

Since Trudeau’s flight from parliament, another one of his caucus members has joined MP Lightbound in criticizing the Prime Minister and his overreaching and dictatorial COVID regime.

Yesterday, Liberal MP Yves Robillard stated that he “agrees with everything that Lightbound said” while indicating that there are many more within the Liberal caucus “who’ve just had enough” and no longer support the prime minister and his goals.

While Trudeau and his Liberals remain steadfast in their support for the implementation COVID measures, protestors in Ottawa and elsewhere in the nation have put immense pressure on governments to change course.

Since the Freedom Convoy arrived in Ottawa nearly two weeks ago, the federal Conservative Party booted their pro-mandate leader and has since taken a strong stance in support of the removal of all COVID restrictions. In Western Canada, the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan have both started their removal of all COVID restrictions, and even the highly authoritarian province of Quebec has decided to drop its controversial plan to tax the vaccine-free.

Despite Trudeau insisting that those against vaccine mandates and other COVID measures are a “fringe minority,” a recent Angus Reid poll found that over half of Canadians support an end to all restrictions.

Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

Moreover, according to a growing body of data, vaccine mandates and passports have been a failed strategy for tackling COVID.

