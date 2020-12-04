COVID-hyper PM Trudeau supports anti-gov’t protests in India but not in Canada

CANADA, December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ­– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking out in support of Indian farmers’ right to peacefully protest despite having Canadians arrested and fined for doing just that.

Trudeau was the first world leader to come out in support of the Indian farmers’ strike currently happening in Dehli.

“Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest,” he said.

New proposed agricultural legislation would seek to deregulate crop pricing in India, but local farmers are concerned they will be left at the mercy of large corporations.

Trudeau voiced his concerns during a virtual birthday celebration for Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

“We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we've reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns,” he said.

At the same time, Canadians are being fined and arrested for exercising their right to peaceful protest as extreme restrictions have been once again imposed throughout the country with the government giving “cases” of COVID-19 as the reason.

Ontario Independent MPP Randy Hillier has been charged after hosting two anti-lockdown rallies outside Queen’s Park and will appear in court on January 7, while a 32-year-old woman has also been fined for organizing a peaceful protest attended by over 100 people while outdoor gathering restrictions in Ontario are limited to ten people.

Both Hillier and the woman face fines between $10,000 - $100,000.

In Saskatoon a man was fined $2,800 for helping to organize an anti-mask protest, while Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister reprimanded those who attended an anti-lockdown rally, sending they will be getting fines in their mailboxes.

Also in Manitoba, Springs Church defied public health restrictions that said church services could only be done virtually, hosting four large “drive-in” services which were attended by hundreds.

Manitoban police are now monitoring churches, and in at least one case at the Church of God Restoration have blocked the parking lot off to the faithful and fined the church $5,000.

In Calgary last week’s Walk for Freedom was attended by roughly 300 people, in violation of Alberta’s 10-person limit for outdoor gatherings.

Police were present but did not hand out fines, saying they want to take an educational approach.

While Canada has 394,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, India has over 9.4 million, further highlighting Trudeau’s duplicity.

WATCH: Trudeau comments on large groups of farmers protesting in India: "Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest". pic.twitter.com/L3P3z0IrNJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 1, 2020

This is the scene this morning outside Church of God Restoration just south of Steinbach.



The church, attempting to hold a service in contravention of Public Health Orders.



Full details on the way tonight on CityNews At 6:00. pic.twitter.com/w1ZFnXQMvx — Jonas (@JonasCityNews) November 29, 2020